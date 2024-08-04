Qatar’s QSE ends week’s trading with 0.32 percent increase

(MENAFN) The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index concluded this week’s trading with a 0.32 percent increase, adding 32.390 points to reach a total of 10,130 points. This marks a rise compared to the previous week's closing, buoyed by the performance of four key sectors.



Financial analyst Youssef Bouhlaiqa commented to a Qatari news agency that the QSE index had seen a 0.32 percent increase over the past five days and a more substantial 1.2 percent rise over the past thirty days. Bouhlaiqa anticipates that the QSE will continue to attract more liquidity in the upcoming period, driven by the progressive announcement of more companies' financial results. He highlighted that the profits of the listed companies that have reported so far amount to QR18.577 billion, representing a 6.96 percent increase.



However, Bouhlaiqa noted that today's session saw a decline in the general index, primarily due to the performance of Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company (QIMC) and Industries Qatar, whose shares dropped by 2.34 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



Analyzing sector performance, the banking sector emerged as the best-performing sector of the week, with a 1.5 percent increase. In contrast, the industrials sector was the worst performer, recording a 0.980 percent decline. This week's trading also witnessed liquidity levels reaching QR1.541 billion, with an average daily trading volume of approximately QR308.2 million per session.

MENAFN04082024000045015839ID1108515087