Holiday Inn Dhaka Offers Attractive Staycation Package

Dhaka: Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is offering an attractive package for guests to enjoy a luxurious stay at the best price, said the hotel in a release.

Under the limited time package offering maximum luxury to guests, as per the hotel, guests can enjoy a room for two at BDT 6,499 net per night and with breakfast at BDT 8,499 net per night.

Bookings end on August 10, 2024, for stays till August 31, 2024.

The package further offers 25 per cent discount on food and soft beverages as well as on spa.

Guests can also enjoy complimentary usage of the hotel's fitness centre and the rooftop swimming pool.

Early check-in from 9:00 am and late check-out till 2:00 pm is available for guests.

