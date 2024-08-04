Turkish Airlines Announces Special Discount
Ankara: Turkey's national carrier announced Friday (August 2) the launch of a special Promotion offering a Dh500 discount on round-trip flights between Turkey and the UAE.
Passengers can benefit from this offer by booking tickets on the airline's website or mobile application using the promo code 'TKDXB.' This promotion is valid for bookings made by August 5 and travel completed by August 31.
In addition, the airline has launched a new WhatsApp channel called 'Turkish airlines UAE' to enhance customer support and provide updates.
Turkish Airlines also offers programs such as 'Stopover Istanbul,' which includes a complimentary hotel stay for layovers of 20 hours or more, and 'TourIstanbul,' providing free guided tours of Istanbul for layovers between 6 and 24 hours.
