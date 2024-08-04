Turkey records USD22.5B in exports in July

(MENAFN) Turkey set a new record for export performance in July, reporting a significant increase to USD22.512 billion. Turkish Trade Minister Omar Bolat revealed that this figure represents a 13.8 percent rise compared to the same month in 2023, underscoring a substantial boost in foreign trade. Bolat highlighted the importance of this strong export performance for sustaining and balancing Turkey's economic policies, noting that it reflects the country's growing competitiveness in global markets.



The record-setting exports are seen as a positive development for Turkey's economy, contributing to a reduction in the external trade deficit. This improvement is crucial for enhancing macroeconomic stability and supporting continued economic growth. Bolat’s comments emphasize the broader economic benefits of a strong export sector, including its role in stabilizing the economy and fostering growth through improved trade balances.



Overall, the impressive export figures for July demonstrate Turkey's successful efforts in expanding its foreign trade and achieving significant economic milestones. The increase in exports not only highlights the country's economic progress but also plays a key role in reinforcing its economic stability and growth trajectory.



MENAFN04082024000045015682ID1108514928