Finland's PM On Hungary: They Can't Constantly Go Against EU's Common Line

The head of the Finnish considers it extremely important that the European Commission consider the massive granting of visas to Russian citizens by Hungary and take appropriate measures to this end.

"Hungary's activities as chair (of the Council of the EU - ed.) should also be assessed very critically. It is impossible to constantly go against the EU's common line. We need to take a tough stance on this," Orpo said.

He noted that Finland cooperates with other EU countries in this matter.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, citing media reports, Hungary has streamlined entry of Russian and Belarusian citizens by including them in the program of the so-called national card, issued to those willing to work in Hungary for a period of two years with the possibility of its extension.

The European Commission demands an explanation from Budapest regarding the decision on the accelerated granting of visas, including to Russian citizens.

