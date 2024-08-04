Dubai Unveils 10 Truck Rest Stops Across 6 Key Locations

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 11:23 AM

Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 11:44 AM

Ten out of 16 truck rest stops have been completed by Dubai's Roads and Authority (RTA) in six key locations and strategic road across the emirate.

The trucks rest stops are strategically distributed along Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai - Hatta Road, Dubai - Al Ain Road, Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road, and Al Awir Road, all of which attract a high volume of daily truck traffic.

The project, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) aims to provide integrated services addressing the safety and needs of truck drivers, as the facilities include service amenities, prayer rooms, diesel refuelling stations, and driver rest rooms.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This initiative also aims to enhance traffic safety and reduce truck incidents by half.“Constructing truck rest stops enhances traffic safety by reducing truck-related incidents by 50%," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority. "These facilities improve traffic flow during truck ban periods, promote traffic awareness among truck drivers, and eliminate the parking of trucks on main roads and in residential areas."

The rest areas cover over 75,000 square metres with an operational capacity exceeding 5,000 trucks and heavy vehicles and 700 parking slots. Each rest area spans 5,000 to 10,000 square metres, with the capacity to accommodate 30 to 45 trucks and heavy vehicles.

Photo: Supplied

Al Tayer noted, "The rest areas are designed to allow truck drivers to rest during traffic bans on specific highways and to accommodate the increasing need for truck parking. This need arises from the high volume of truck trips in Dubai, which exceeds 300,000 daily trips, carrying approximately 1.5 million tonnes of goods daily."

The partnership with ADNOC in constructing and operating rest areas for trucks and heavy vehicles reinforces Dubai's position as a global logistics hub, highlighted Al Tayer. "This collaboration also enhances the safety and well-being of drivers by providing necessary amenities and services for their daily needs,” he underlined.

In 2023, RTA signed an agreement with ADNOC to construct and operate an integrated truck rest area near Emirates Road, adjacent to Al Tayy Racetrack. Covering over 76,000 square metres, the station has a capacity for 150 vehicles.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Up to Dh5,000 fine for failing to register trucks on tracking system

Dubai: How residents can make summer cooler for labourers, outdoor workers

UAE: Delivery riders share how cash tips help pay for their rent