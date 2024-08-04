How Forex Traders Make Money

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) -content"> Forex
trading volumes continue
to expand
, with daily turnover
exceeding $7.5 trillion
, on track to reach $10.0 trillion
this decade. The Forex market
is a decentralized over the counter
(OTC) market. It is accepted as the most liquid market and is operational 24/5
. The highly leveraged Forex market attracts scores
of new Forex traders
daily, but how
do Forex traders make money
?
Our review
will outline how
new traders
should approach
the Forex market
, ensure they understand what
Forex trading is
and is not
, outline Forex trading facts
, and discuss strategies
for beginners
to explore Forex Traders Make Money the Facts Before diving
into strategies
, beginners should know facts
. They may
appear discouraging
, but an informed
trader is a smart trader
, and a smart trader in turn is more likely
to be a profitable trader
. Rather than viewing
the facts as a negative
, consider how you can benefit
from them, and structure
your trading approach accordingly
, and avoid
the traps
of Forex trading. Forex trading facts:
1. The Forex
market operates 24/5
, but trading
during select periods
results in more profit
potential, which we will cover later. Therefore, you can trade Forex whenever you like
, but remember that it may not
necessarily be profitable to do so
.
2. 70% to 90
% of retail Forex traders lose
money, while roughly 2%
of retail Forex traders
trade for a living successfully,
but around 10% earn
enough to justify
the investment
, time, money, and effort
.
3. 80%+
of daily Forex trading volume
is algorithmic
, and many retail traders find they face an uphill battle
trading against algorithms
that are increasingly powered by machine learning
and artificial intelligence solutions
. Speed
can be critical
, the time it might take a retail trader to open their Forex platform, algorithmic traders could have performed analysis selected a strategy and entered their positions, and already booked their profits.
4. Most retail Forex
traders fail
to respect
Forex trading
as a highly skilled
profession that requires
in-depth education
and years
of practical experience
. They approach it with a hobby mentality
, liken it to gambling with binary outcomes, and complain about their trading losses. Before
considering opening and funding
a trading account
, traders should
ensure they spend
the necessary time
on high-quality education
, available largely for free online
.
5. Many Forex traders
and regulators
fail to understand the importance
of risk
management and its relationship to leverage
. Leverage is an excellent trading tool
, and the Forex market thrives on it. Leverage can magnify
profits and losses exponentially
. The key aspect
to understand is that leverage itself
does not cause
trading losses
, but the absence of risk management
does. Irrelevant to the leverage a trader uses, a 2% loss is a 2% loss, where leverage shortens
the number of pips that
a trade moves against the trader before reaching
the drawdown limit of 2%
.
What is Forex Trading?
Understanding what Forex
trading is
and is not
, is yet another crucial
step in learning
how Forex traders make money
. Forex trading is:
Buying and selling, or exchanging , one currency for another Conducted via currency pairs , where the first currency is the base currency and the second one is the quote currency, for example, the EUR/USD A highly skilled profession just like an engineer, a lawyer, a doctor, a physicist, or a mathematician, you need to study to be effective. Open 24/7 in a decentralized market The most liquid financial market An opportunity to earn money with lower capital requirements versus other asset classes. A potential means to earn active and passive income. Necessary for the global economy to function Dominated by algorithmic trading, machine learning, and artificial intelligence solutions. Filled with scams and frauds at the retail end of the market – so beware. Forex trading is not:
A get-rich-quick scheme. Gambling A market where a hobby attitude can yield consistent profits. A market for uneducated beginners An opportunity to earn money without experience and patience. How Should Beginners Approach Forex Trading?
All beginners should start
with a high-quality education
. This can ensure they understand the market mechanics
and allows them to spot scams
and frauds. An educated
Forex trader
will know
what to look for
, where to find it, how to create
or develop
it, and how to achieve consistent and set realistic
trading goals
. Here are essential tips for Forex beginners:
Master trading psychology Trade free of emotions Use demo accounts to learn but understand their limitations. Keep a trading journal to self-evaluate your actions. Trade from a quiet place free of distractions Have realistic expectations (most professionals earn between 10% to 15% annually) Create a deposit strategy (a one-and-done approach is neither effective nor efficient) Develop a risk management strateg and execute it. Use a trading strategy that suits your personality and personal strengths. How Forex Traders Make Money - Strategies and Must-Knows
Let us touch on three must-knows
if you want to make money
trading Forex and cover the ways you can get started. Three Forex must-knows:
1. Trading fees
directly impact profitability
. Costs for major currency pairs during the London-New York overlap session exceeding $7.00 per round
lot are expensive
.
2. Trading
during overlap sessions
, when operating hours
of core financial centers overlap
, yields the deepest liquidity
and lowest fees through spread compression (due to shear number of participants) during each trading session.
3. Trade when
the pros trade
and pause when retail
traders trade
. Here is an overview of Forex strategies traders should consider:
Scalping - Best used on M1 charts to capture a few pips micromovements. Short-term trading - Ideal for M5 to H1 charts Day trading - Good on H1 to D1 charts Copy trading - For traders who wish to follow numerous strategies. Signal providers - For manual traders Account management - A traditional approach to portfolio management, have your account managed by someone else. Passive income - For affiliates and SEO marketers
Bottom Line
Forex traders have multiple ways
to earn money
from the Forex market
, but they should start
with high-quality education
and respect
the Forex
market as the highly skilled
and often stressful
career it is at times.
