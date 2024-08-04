Akzo Nobel India announces Q1 2024-25 financial results

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 01 August 2024: Today, the Board of Directors of Akzo Nobel India Limited, a leading paints and coatings company and maker of Dulux Paints, approved the financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2024.



Highlights Q1 FY25 (compared with Q1 FY24)

• Revenue from operations at ₹1036.3 crore, up 4%

• EBIT from operations at ₹147.1 crore, up 3%

• PAT at ₹114.6 crore, up 4%

• Highest-ever absolute performance across revenue, gross margin, EBIT and PAT



Akzo Nobel India Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Rajiv Rajgopal, commented:



“In the first quarter, we continued to deliver double-digit volume growth across our operating verticals driven primarily by B2B.



Our gross margins expanded due to cost initiatives and sourcing efficiencies. We continued to invest in our brands and growth initiatives. These resulted in sustained double-digit profitability. We see an increase in the raw material costs in the second half of the fiscal. As a result, we are taking necessary pricing actions without losing competitiveness.



As Akzo Nobel India celebrates its 70th anniversary in India, the Board expresses its gratitude to all our stakeholders for their unstinted support. We remain committed to being an integral contributor to the Viksit Bharat of tomorrow.”



Recent highlights:



Foray into uber-luxury interior emulsions with Dulux Velvet Touch Eterna

Four decades since introducing luxury in Indian decorative paints industry with its flagship Dulux Velvet Touch range of interior emulsions, AkzoNobel’s latest innovation Dulux Velvet Touch Eterna takes bespoke luxury in decorative paints to the next level. It’s advanced PU technology results in dust-resistance, TruColor+ technology with antioxidants delivers a signature rich sheen finish, goodness of tea tree oil ensures no paint smell while the 10-year warranty covered under Dulux AssuranceTM warranty program vouches for its superior quality.



First consumer proposition in Dulux Promise range

In a first in the segment, the Dulux Promise range of interior and exterior emulsions now come with 10% additional paint at the same cost*, thereby providing superior value for money to consumers seeking quality paint propositions at affordable price-points.

*applicable on 20 litre drums of Dulux Promise range



AkzoNobel goes full throttle with new powder coating for two-wheelers

Motorcycle manufacturers can now kickstart improved cost and energy savings following the launch of Interpon A3000 from AkzoNobel’s Powder Coatings business. The company’s first single layer powder coating for two-wheelers is focused in particular on the key Indian market, home to well over 200 million two-wheeled vehicles. The newly introduced product can help customers accelerate their efficiency gains, without compromising on performance or aesthetics.



Celebrating half a decade of Project Parivartan in Mohali district of Punjab

Celebrating half a decade of Project Parivartan – its flagship education initiative - in Punjab, Akzo Nobel India gift a new dose of joy to nearly 750 children of two Government High Schools. Introduced in the Mohali district in 2019 in partnership with the Department of School Education (Government of Punjab), AkzoNobel’s Project Parivartan is benefitting nearly 2,000 children annually across five government high schools in the district.







