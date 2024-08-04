(MENAFN- Eliances) Eliances GRANDtable to Host Exclusive Networking Event Featuring Billionaires, Celebrities, and Industry Leaders



Join us for a life-changing, unforgettable experience where entrepreneurs align to create lifelong connections and opportunities.



[Scottsdale, AZ] – August 3, 2024 – Eliances is thrilled to announce the upcoming GRANDtable event, scheduled for September 10, 2024, at 8:30 AM, at ASU SkySong in Scottsdale, AZ. This exclusive event offers unparalleled networking opportunities with billionaires, millionaires, celebrities, founders, investors, inventors, startups, and more.



Event Details

Event Name: Eliances GRANDtable

Date and Time: September 10, 2024, at 8:30 AM

Location: ASU SkySong, Scottsdale, AZ



Purpose and Highlights

Eliances GRANDtable is designed to provide a platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators to connect and collaborate. Attendees will enjoy a variety of activities including meet and greets, photo shoots, red carpet moments, autographs, exclusive mementos, and unparalleled networking opportunities. This is a life-changing event that promises to create lifelong connections and opportunities.



Special Guests and Speakers



Meet and interact with an impressive lineup of notable attendees:

• Al Molina: Chairman of Black, Starr & Frost, America’s First Jeweler Since 1810

• Carolyn Hennesy: Famous Actress

• Mark Viniello: Known for Stranger Things and Avengers

• Sheldon Bailey: Actor, Director, Writer, and Producer

• Founders of Barefoot Wine

• Jeff Hoffman: Priceline, Ubid, Humanitarian, and Hollywood Film Producer

• Founder of Dippin' Dots

• Nick Lowery: Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer

• Cofounder of Oculus

• Cofounder of Guitar Hero

• Pearle Vision eyewear pioneer

• Avi Reichental: 3D Printing Pioneer, Inventor, and Investor

• Shannon Eastin: NFL's first female referee

• Larry Namer: Founder of E! Entertainment

• Founder of Art

• And many more influencers and professionals for you to meet!



Event Features

Activities: Enjoy interactive sessions and activities designed to foster connections and collaboration.



Networking Opportunities: Unique opportunities to meet and engage with high-profile individuals from various industries.



Event History and Background

This marks the 11th year of the Eliances GRANDtable event. Over the years, this event has successfully brought together some of the most influential entrepreneurs and innovators, creating countless opportunities for collaboration and growth. Every past event has sold out, so reserve your spot now!





Organized by Eliances: Eliances is the world's premier community that focuses on fostering meaningful connections among Billionaires, Millionaires, inventors, Investors, Solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and other professionals. For more information about our mission, visit eliances



Availability: Seats are limited and sell out quickly. Reserve your spot today.



Media Information

Press Contact: Eliances| 14300 N Northsight Blvd #201 | 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Official Statements: "The Eliances GRANDtable is where entrepreneurs align to create lifelong connections. This year's event promises to be our most exciting yet, with an unparalleled lineup of guests and opportunities," said David Cogan, Eliances.







