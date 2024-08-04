Taiwan Ministry Of Agriculture – Worldveg Signs Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

TAIPEI, (Taiwan Today) – The of (MOA) signed a research and development memorandum of understanding with the World Vegetable Center, July 31 in Taipei City, highlighting a commitment to safeguarding global consumers' nutrition and health.

The pact was signed by MOA Chen Junne-jih, director-general of World Vegetable Center Marco Wopereis and representatives of ten MOA agencies, the ministry said. The parties involved will collaborate on innovative research and establishing climate-resilient vegetable industries, both within Taiwan and internationally.



WorldVeg is a major global agricultural organization based in Tainan City in southern Taiwan that promotes the production and consumption of vegetables with high nutritional value with a view toward the elimination of malnutrition and poverty in developing countries, the MOA said, adding that one of its primary tools is a vegetable germplasm bank containing 330 species and over 60,000 strains from 155 countries.

“The agreement provides the Agricultural Research Institute, Agricultural Chemicals Research Institute, seven regional agricultural research and extension stations and the Taiwan Seed Improvement and Propagation Station under the MOA with access to WorldVeg's resources,” the ministry added.“These include advanced equipment and an international research network, the MOA added, and will facilitate exchanges between domestic scientists and top global talent in order to build momentum in the vegetable and seed industry.”

