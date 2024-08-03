Kazakhstan, Russia Advance Eastern Route Of North-South Transport Corridor
Kazakhstan and Russia have discussed further development of the
eastern route of the International North-South transport Corridor,
Azernews reports via Kazakhstan's Transport
Ministry.
The discussions took place in Moscow between Kazakhstan's
Minister of Transport, Marat Karabayev, and Russia's Minister of
Transport, Roman Starovoyt.
They also addressed the enhancement of transportation to Russian
ports, highlighting active collaboration in railway transport and
focusing on expanding air communications between the two
countries.
Following the meeting, the ministers agreed to maintain close
contact and strengthen cooperation in the most promising areas of
bilateral transport development.
The International North-South Transport Corridor is a 7,200 km
multimodal route connecting St. Petersburg with ports in Iran and
India. It serves as an alternative to the sea route linking Europe
with the Persian Gulf countries and the Indian Ocean via the Suez
Canal.
The corridor's western and eastern branches traverse Iran; the
western branch uses road transport through Rasht, while the eastern
branch relies on rail. The final destination in Iran is the port of
Bandar Abbas, from which cargo can be shipped to India by sea. The
western branch also passes through Azerbaijan, and the eastern
branch passes through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.
