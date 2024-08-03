Russian Drone Drops Explosives On Civilian In Kherson Region's Village

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders dropped an explosive payload from a drone on a local resident of the village of Zymivnyk in Kherson region, who was and hospitalized.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Around 17:00, the invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of the village of Zymivnyk. A 68-year-old man was out on the street at that time," the report reads.

Enemy drone strike injures resident of Antonivka inregion

As informed by the regional administration, the victim sustained mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds to the forearm and thigh, as well as a contusion.

The man was hospitalized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the casualty toll from Russian drone attacks targeting the Kherson community on August 3 increased to five.