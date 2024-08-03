Russian Drone Drops Explosives On Civilian In Kherson Region's Village
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders dropped an explosive payload from a drone on a local resident of the village of Zymivnyk in Kherson region, who was injured and hospitalized.
That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"Around 17:00, the invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of the village of Zymivnyk. A 68-year-old man was out on the street at that time," the report reads.
As informed by the regional administration, the victim sustained mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds to the forearm and thigh, as well as a contusion.
The man was hospitalized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the casualty toll from Russian drone attacks targeting the Kherson community on August 3 increased to five.
