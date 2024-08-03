Media Tour Starts In Mafraq's Umm El-Jimal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, August 3 (Petra) -- The ministries of tourism, communication and Saturday organised a field tour for media persons in the Umm el-Jimal town in Mafraq.This tour is part of a programme the of Government Communication started to promote the archaeological sites of Umm el-Jimal in media outlets after it made the UNESCO World Heritage List and to shed light on the most prominent plans and future aspirations for developing and promoting the archaeological site.According to a statement, of and Antiquities Makram Qaisi said at the beginning of the tour, "Today, a visit was arranged for a group of media persons to introduce Jordanians, both men and women, to the importance of this site and its main landmarks."Qaisi added that his ministry would partner with the Ministry of Investment on investment opportunities in the archaeological sites of Umm al-Jimal and develop a tourism and investment map for the town.He added that his ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Umm el-Jimal Municipality, explaining that the municipality floated a tender to start working on the town's sites before the end of 2024.Minister of Government Communication Muhannad Mubaideen said, "This visit embodies the partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Ministry of Investment to inform the media about the Umm el-Jimal archaeological site, which was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List as the seventh Jordanian site to make the list."Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf said that a working team will be formed from the Ministries of Tourism and Investment, the Department of Antiquities and the Umm el-Jimal Municipality to study feasible investment opportunities in the town's archaeological area.She added that investment opportunities in the ancient town would be added to the "invest" platform and to work on promoting them through the promotional tours that the ministry is working on.