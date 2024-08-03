Israeli Forces Kill 5 Palestinians In Tulkarm, W. Bank

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces killed five Palestinians on Saturday in the city of Tulkarm in the West Bank. The Palestinian Wafa news agency quoted Tulkarm Governmental Hospital's director as saying that five charred bodies arrived at the hospital after an Israeli drone attack northern the city, with one identified as 25-year-old Haitham Blaidi from Tulkarm refugee camp. (end) nq

