Mumbai Rains: Watch City Experiences Strong Winds And Rainfall Yellow Alert Issued

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai rains: The city of Mumbai on August 3 is experiencing strong winds and heavy rains. A shared by news agency ANI showed scenes from the city's Marine Drive area, where people were walking along the promenade amid strong winds, and waves also appeared to be rising. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for the city today.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued high tide alert. Taking to X, the civic body wrote,“Moderate rain in City and Suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. High Tide - 11:47 hrs – 4.28 meter, 23:37 hrs – 3.66 meter. Low Tide - 17:52 hrs – 1.70 meter, 05:38 hrs (04.08.2024)– 0.75 meter.”

Moreover, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Palghar and Thane. Other districts with a heavy rain alert include Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Kolhapur. A red alert for extremely heavy rain has been issued for Pune and Satara.

Earlier, IMD Mumbai had issued a rainfall warning for certain districts in Maharashtra. It said,“Moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Nasik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, and Sindhudurg during the next three to four hours.”



IMD predictions for August-September

IMD director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that India is expected to receive normal to above-normal rains in August and September, thanks to developing La Nina conditions, in a boost to the country's agriculture and overall economy. In August, monsoon rains are expected to be normal at 94-106% of the long-period average," Mohapatra said in a press conference. The long-term average for August is 254.9mm based on the average of 1971-2020, and for the August-September period, it is 422.8mm.

July 2024 recorded the highest-ever minimum temperatures for the country since 1901, with central, eastern, and northeastern regions breaking records set over a century ago, according to IMD data.

(With inputs from agencies)