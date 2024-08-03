Israeli Aggression Kills Several Gazans Saturday Morning

Gaza, August 3 (Petra) -Israeli occupation's strikes killed a number of Palestinian citizens Saturday morning after bombing Musabah/Miraj area north of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, "Petra" correspondent reported.In another attack, Israel's aggression killed a mother and her child and eight citizens after targeting a house in the Al-Bureij camp in the central strip.

