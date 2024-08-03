(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 3 (KUNA) --





1990 -- Council of the Arab League condemns, during an extraordinary session in Cairo, Iraq's invasion of the State of Kuwait.

1990 -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemns, during an extraordinary meeting in Cairo, Egypt, Iraq's invasion of State of Kuwait and demanded Iraq to carry out immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its forces to positions before August 1, 1990.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad signs a law banning sale or purchanse of Kuwait oil or by-products but through the of the State of Kuwait.

1998 -- Ministry of Social Affairs and Works appoints Dr. Nouriya Al-Kharafi and Kawthar Al-Jo'an in Ardhiya Cooperative Society's board, the first women to occupy such positions in Cooperative Societies.

2010 -- Dr. Ayed Al-Humaidan, of Kuwait, was recognized by the UN as an expert in the field of reducing demands on drugs and its damages, preparing preventive and rehabilitation plans and programs.

2010 -- The Kuwaiti sailing team wins an international competition, hosted by Morocco. The Kuwaiti champion, Saud Al-Masoud, won in the laser category. His fellow citizen, Ahmad Al-Failakawi, was first in the laser radial competition.

2015 -- The Ministry of Electricity and Water opens Al-Sabbiya power station project to meet the increasing need of energy as a result of urban expansion and keeping up with the local development plan.

2016 -- Kuwait's ministry for public works hands over, to the ministry of finance, a KD-28-million project concerning expatriate housing complex in Al-Shadadiya.

2016 -- Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Foundation establishes a new chair for Master program of contemporary Arabic Studies at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, Spain, to be the sole chair in Europe, which adopts Arabic as the only language in the teaching of Master of Arabic Studies.

2017 -- Suad Al-Humaidhi, one of the first Kuwaiti women who has been involved in trade and investment inside and outside Kuwait, passes away at age 78.

2018 -- Kuwait hands over USD 50 million to the World Food Program (WFP) to be directed to the Yemeni people.

2022 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) exports the first shipment of low-sulfur, low-aromatic gasoline (car fuel) which met international environment standards, to Asian markets. (end)



hb







MENAFN03082024000071011013ID1108512566