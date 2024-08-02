São Paulo Cultural Events Agenda For Early August

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Welcome to São Paulo's exciting cultural scene this August, where a whole lineup of events stands ready to captivate both locals and visitors.



From iconic musicals and live concerts to unique art exhibits and captivating festivals, you'll find countless ways to immerse yourself in the arts.



This guide provides everything you need to engage fully with the city's bustling activities.



Prepare to mark your calendars, and get ready to dive into the fun in Brazil's most dynamic city!

Theater and Musicals

Elvis: A Musical Revolution







Where: Teatro Santander, Av. Pres. Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041, Itaim Bibi.



When: Running through December; Thursdays and Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 4 PM and 8 PM, Sundays at 4 PM and 8 PM.

Details: Directed by Miguel Falabella, featurin Leandro Lima and Daniel Haidar portraying Elvis Presley.







Where: Teatro Bravos, Rua Coropé, 88, Pinheiros.



When: From August 2 to September 29; Fridays at 9 PM, Saturdays at 5 PM and 9 PM, Sundays at 4 PM and 8 PM.

Details: Vanessa da Mata stars as Clara Nunes in this tribute directed by Jorge Farjalla.







Where: 033 Rooftop (Shopping JK Complex), Av. Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041, Itaim Bibi.



When: From August 2 to September 22; Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM and 7:30 PM, Sundays at 3 PM and 7:30 PM.

Details: Immersive play starring Rodrigo Simas as William Shakespeare, directed by Rafael Gomes.







Where: Espaço Unimed, R. Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda.



When: August 2, Friday, at 10 PM.

Details: Debut solo performance featuring new songs and hits.







Where: Vibra São Paulo, Av. das Nações Unidas, 17.955, Vila Almeida.



When: August 3, Saturday, at 10 PM.

Details: Andy Summers performs classics from The Police.







Where: R. Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda.



When: August 3, Saturday, at 10 PM.

Details: Samba and more from Péricles.







Where: Itaú Cultural, Av. Paulista, 149, Brigadeiro Metro.



When: From August 1 to October 27; Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11 AM to 8 PM, Sundays and holidays from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Details: Around 170 works showcasing the artistic journey of Guto Lacaz.







Where : CineSesc, R. Augusta, 2075, Cerqueira César.



When: July 31 to August 14.

Details: Features new and restored films reflecting on cinema's societal roles.







Where: Various locations including Reserva Cultural and Circuito Spcine.



When: August 1 to August 14.

Details: Focuses on environmental and social themes across 122 films from 24 countries.







Where: Fundação Maria Luisa e Oscar Americano, Av. Morumbi, 4077, Morumbi.



When: August 3, Saturday, from 10:30 AM to 5 PM.

Details: Celebrating the would-be 80th birthday of Paulo Leminski with discussions and poetic interventions.







Where: Espaço Orá Vessimchá, Rua Newton Prado, 76, Bom Retiro.



When: August 4, Sunday, from 9 AM to 8 PM.

Details: Books on Jewish culture in various languages, with discounts and a children's program.



This comprehensive guide offers a selection of the many vibrant and engaging cultural activities happening in São Paulo , catering to a wide range of interests and providing something for everyone to enjoy.