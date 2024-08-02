Latin American Vehicle Sales: A Mixed Bag

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The automotive markets in the four largest Latin American economies recently displayed varied performances, with Brazil notably excelling through remarkable growth.



Mexico continued its upward trend. Argentina and Colombia faced challenges. Argentina showed recovery signs amid instability. Colombia grappled with a prolonged sales downturn.

Brazil

Brazil's saw a significant upturn in July 2024. Sales reached 241,342 units, up 6.99% from July 2023, according to Fenabrav data.



This marked the year's best monthly performance. Favorable credit and economic recovery drove growth. YTD sales totaled 1.385 million units, up 13.19% from 2023.





July 2024: 214,304 units (+13.1% YoY). Top brands: Fiat, Volkswagen, GM. Best-sellers: Hyundai HB20, VW Polo, Chevrolet Onix.







June sales: 122,929 units (+8.3% YoY).



YTD sales: 708,650 units (+11.9% YoY). Strong domestic demand drove growth.

June brands: Top brands: Nissan, Volkswagen, GM. Best-sellers: Nissan Versa, Chevrolet Onix, VW Jetta.







YTD sales : 180,668 units (-17.5% YoY). Economic instability and import restrictions impacted sales.

June 2024: Top brands: Toyota, Volkswagen, Fiat. Best-sellers: Fiat Cronos, Peugeot 208, Toyota Hilux.







YTD sales: 40,567 units (-13.6% YoY). Economic challenges caused the drop.

March 2024: Top brands: Toyota, Renault, Chevrolet. Best-sellers: Toyota Corolla Cross, Mazda CX-30, Renault Duster.







