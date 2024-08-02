Moroccan Football Team Qualified To Paris Olympics Semi-Final

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Moroccan team qualified on Friday to the semi-final in the 2024 held in Paris. The Moroccan team managed to beat USA 4-0 in Parc des Princes stadium. Before beating USA, Morocco reached the quarter-finals after defeating its Iraqi counterpart 3-0 in the second group competitions. (end) ma

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.