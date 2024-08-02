Prototek Appoints Kenneth Morin as Chief financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prototek Appoints Kenneth Morin as Chief Officer

Prototek, a leader in 3D printing, CNC, sheet metal prototyping, and end-use parts, announces Kenneth Morin's to Chief Financial Officer.

- Kenneth Morin, Prototek CFOCONTOOCOOK, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prototek Digital Manufacturing, a leading national provider of on-demand CNC machining, precision sheet metal fabrication , and additive manufacturing services, today announced the appointment of Kenneth Morin as Chief Financial Officer.Kenneth Morin brings extensive experience to Prototek, having previously served as CFO of the Aerospace Division at Stanley Black & Decker and Vice President of Engineered Aerospace Products.His career includes strategic, multinational roles at SCAPA, Boehringer-Ingelheim, and Pratt & Whitney, where he excelled in establishing strategic partnerships, securing long-term contracts, accelerating cash conversion, and implementing lean strategies for sustainable margin expansion."We are excited to welcome Kenneth Morin to Prototek as our Chief Financial Officer," said Bill Bonadio, CEO of Prototek. "His demonstrated leadership, extensive industry experience, and dedication to operational excellence make him an invaluable asset to our team. We are excited to utilize his expertise as we expand and deliver high-quality solutions to our customers."Kenneth holds a bachelor's degree in management with a dual focus in finance and economics from Springfield College and has participated in leadership programs at Harvard University and the Center For Creative Leadership. His role at Prototek will be pivotal in enhancing financial expertise, strategic planning, risk management, and data-driven decision-making.Kenneth shared his enthusiasm about joining Prototek, stating, "I am thrilled to join Prototek and contribute to its continued growth and success. The company's commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with my own professional values, and I look forward to being part of such a dynamic team."About PrototekPrototek is a leading national provider of CNC machining, precision sheet metal fabrication, and additive manufacturing services for various end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, robotics, electronics, consumer, and general industrial. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek operates eleven facilities across New Hampshire, Wisconsin, California, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Prototek locations are certified to ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D:2016 and ISO 13485:2016 standards and are ITAR Registered.ContactJason KoprasPrototek Digital Manufacturing+1 608-345-1360...

