CSE Crosscom USA Acquires RFC Wireless As Part Of Ongoing Global Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CSE Crosscom USA a leader in mission and business-critical communications and security solutions is pleased to announce the of RFC Wireless

- Michael O'Connor, CEO of CSE Crosscom USA IncHILLSBOROUGH, NJ, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CSE Crosscom USA Inc. ("CSE Crosscom"), a leader in mission and business critical communications and security solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of RFC Wireless Inc. ("RFC Wireless"), a renowned provider of advanced communication solutions. RFC Wireless is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a second location in Rocklin, California. This recent acquisition is part of CSE Crosscom's ongoing strategic effort to expand its global footprint and enhance its sales and service capabilities across diverse industries.Michael O'Connor, CEO of CSE Crosscom USA Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition: "This acquisition is a milestone for CSE Crosscom. as we continue to expand our presence in the United States. RFC Wireless's strong reputation and expertise in the communication sector are perfectly aligned with our mission to deliver integrated and innovative solutions. I am excited about the future that lies ahead as we integrate RFC Wireless' capabilities into our global strategy."Roger Dickinson, President of RFC Wireless, also commented on the new partnership: "Joining forces with CSE Crosscom represents a pivotal step forward for RFC Wireless, our employees and our customers. Their global presence, broad partnerships with best-in-class manufacturers and technical know-how will enable us to support our customers with even more comprehensive wireless communications and security solutions wherever they are in the world. We're excited to start this new journey together.”The acquisition of RFC Wireless is the second in North America for CSE Crosscom, following the acquisition of Orlando-based Radio One last year. Like Radio One, RFC Wireless is a Motorola Solutions, Platinum Channel Partner representing Motorola Solutions' highest distinction in professionalism and commitment to serving customers. Both organizations are focused on the design, deployment and maintenance of wireless technologies to support productivity, safety, security and critical operations across industries.RFC Wireless will continue operating as RFC Wireless, a CSE Crosscom Company. RFC Wireless and CSE Crosscom are committed to leveraging their combined resources to continue to foster innovation and growth for current and future customers. This new partnership will enhance their ability to offer superior services and technical support to a broader customer base, not only in North America, but across the globe.About RFC Wireless:RFC Wireless is the leading provider of custom two-way radio and communication integrations to Fortune 500 companies and technology companies in the San Francisco Bay Area, across the United States and around the world.RFC Wireless provides end-to-end communication solutions to customers across multiple platforms. RFC offers solutions that are customized to your exact needs. We work with customers in our local area in Northern California, we also serve customers across the United States and around the world. Our holistic approach to communications includes; DMR Two-Way Radios, Data Applications, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, Global Multi-Sim PTT, Multi-Network Smart Radios, Mobile Mesh Networks, and Distributed Antenna Systems.About CSE Crosscom:CSE Crosscom provides end-to-end communications and security solutions for a variety of demanding markets. Not only do we design, deploy, maintain, and manage wireless voice, video, and data technology to keep teams safe, enhance performance, and maintain critical operations, but CSE Crosscom is also uniquely qualified to take disparate technologies and integrate them into interoperable solutions.By partnering with the world's most advanced technology manufacturers, such as Motorola Solutions, Avigilon, Avtec, TRBOnet, SmartPTT and others, CSE Crosscom can leverage and integrate the industry's best technologies to meet our customers' needs.From two-way radio systems that instantly connect your workforce, video surveillance, and access control that protects and secures employees and assets, to In-Building DAS that provides ubiquitous coverage even in hard-to-reach areas, CSE Crosscom's deep portfolio allows us to be a long-term strategic partner for many of our customers complete wireless voice, video, and data analytic requirements.

Michael O'Connor

CSE Crosscom

email us here