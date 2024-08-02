Clifton Private Finance Expands With New Office In Frome

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alex Chambers and Darcie Mackenzie of Clifton Private Finance

Darcie Mackenzie also joins as a Private Client Adviser following time spent in managerial roles at a national mortgage brokerage.

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clifton Private Finance is delighted to announce the opening of its third location, a new office in Frome.

This expansion follows the addition of Darcie Mackenzie (pictured), who joins as a Private Client Adviser after spending time in managerial roles at a national mortgage brokerage.

Under the leadership of Alex Chambers (pictured), the Frome office will serve as the hub for Clifton PF's private client service, complementing their Cardiff office, which focuses on bridging finance, and their head office in Clifton, Bristol, which focuses on their mortgage, partner and professional introducer services.

Founded in 2016, Clifton Private Finance offers tailored financial solutions for residential and commercial property transactions across the UK and Europe. Their services include bridging loans, development finance, and various mortgage products for diverse clients, company directors, business owners, legal and medical professionals, buy-to-let investors and expats. They also provide business finance options such as asset, invoice, and trade finance.

James Caldwell, Director, commented:

“We are delighted to be opening our new office in Frome. The expansion creates space for our growing private client team and will strengthen our specialist property finance service. We welcome Darcie Mackenzie, a talented and highly experienced broker in mortgages and personal protection insurance, and we are excited to see what she will bring to the business and our clients.”

For more information, visit .

Contact:

Clifton Private Finance

Email: ...

Phone: 0117 205 4832

Sam Hodgson

Clifton Private Finance

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn