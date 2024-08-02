Seven Injured As Russians Hit Bus With Drone In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian terrorists hit a bus carrying workers with a drone in the Derhachi community of the Kharkiv region at around 09:00 on Friday.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 09:00, the occupiers hit a bus with people in the Derhachi community with a drone," Syniehubov said.

According to him, six construction workers were injured, including five people in moderate condition and one man in grave condition.

The Kharkiv region reported on that the number of those in the drone strike on the bus with construction workers had increased to seven.

"Seven civilians were injured in the shelling. The injured have been taken to a medical facility," the post reads.

An investigative group, criminalists and explosives technicians are working at the scene.

The investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Illustration photo

