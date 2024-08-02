(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces the upcoming August 13, 2024 deadline in the Teradata Corp. (NYSE:TDC) securities class action lawsuit.



Why is Teradata being Sued?

On June 16, 2024, Teradata was sued for violations of the securities laws. The complaint alleges that between February 13, 2023 and February 12, 2024, Teradata and certain of its senior executives made materially false and misleading statements related to: (a) the success of the company's recently expanded business model to market products to customers beyond their IT units; (b) the robustness of the company's pipeline and ability to timely close deals; and (c) the company's revenue growth prospects.

The complaint further alleges that, in reality, Teradata's expanded business model caused significant delays in the closing of large customer transactions. As a result, it is alleged that the company overstated the health of its pipeline and revenue growth prospects.

Investors allegedly began to learn the truth on December 7, 2023, when Teradata revealed that certain large deals could be delayed. On this news, the price of Teradata stock declined by $2.89 per share, or 6%, to close at $43.40 per share on December 7, 2023. Then, on February 12, 2024, Teradata announced that“deal timing issues” caused the company to miss its previously issued ARR guidance. On this news, the price of Teradata stock declined by $10.57 per share, or 22%, to close at $38.22 per share on February 13, 2024.

What Can You Do?

