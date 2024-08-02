FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES IRISH DARK COMEDY 'THE HIGHEST BRASIL'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital just released the Irish absurdist dark comedy THE HIGHEST BRASIL, now available to rent/own on all worldwide digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD

Absurdist Dark Comedy from Ireland Sets Digital Debut for Global VOD Platforms and on DVD on August 2, 2024

- Filmmaker Jeremy Curl

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the Irish absurdist dark comedy THE HIGHEST BRASIL, which is now available to rent/own on all worldwide digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on August 2, 2024.

A provocative, underdog film in a wave of Irish hits, THE HIGHEST BRASIL is a bold debut from a breakout filmmaker to watch. Sea monsters, self-help and sexual utopia collide in the movie THE HIGHEST BRASIL, which premiered and was nominated for the Jury Award at the 2023 Austin Film Festival. It tells the story of Seamus, a struggling fisherman in a crumbling marriage, who is offered the delicious pleasures of an unusual new life. But to turn his desperation into hope, he will need to put his trust in a group of misfits whose project becomes more and more deranged. This absurdist dark comedy asks if there really is more out there for each of us, or is this it?

Written and directed by Jeremy Curl, who was featured in MovieMaker Magazine's Top 25 Screenwriters to Watch, THE HIGHEST BRASIL was produced by Jeremy Curl and Natalie Garibian. The ensemble cast features Get Staunton ('Seamus'), Jennifer Breslin ('Kathleen'), Stephen Doring ('Brendan'), Tanja Karita ('Tilda'), Angelica Seleznova ('Ivanka'), Keith Martin ('Andrew'), John Barrett ('David'), and Serenity Cox ('High Brasilian').

“I've been stabbed, kidnapped, and attacked by a crocodile before, but filming in the Atlantic Ocean in January is something I wouldn't want to do again in a hurry,” said filmmaker Jeremy Curl who is no stranger to discomfort, having walked across the Sahara twice.“The commitment that everyone on the team gave to pull off some of the more extreme scenes - including driving cars blindfolded, filming in forbidden, supernatural locations and real, unsimulated sex - is there on the screen for everyone to see.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE HIGHEST BRASIL directly with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

THE HIGHEST BRASIL trailer:

THE HIGHEST BRASIL website:

