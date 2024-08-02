Worldwide Tractor Market Sales Are Forecasted To Reach US$ 148.04 Billion By 2034, Fact.MR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growing Popularity of New-age Agricultural Techniques Complementing Sales of Tractors for Several Farming Activities: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global tractor is poised to reach US$ 80.36 billion in 2024 and has been approximated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034, as revealed in the recently updated market research report by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the adoption of various new-age agricultural techniques in potentially high growth countries, such as India, Brazil, etc., which is projected to widen the application scope of various types of farming machinery, such as tractors, etc.Increasing count of farm training programs is estimated to encourage the utilization of agricultural machinery at a larger scale. In addition, governments in various countries are offering support in the form of financial aid and subsidies, which are projected to assist in the automation of multiple agricultural procedures. Moreover, the rising number of construction projects is also forecasted to stimulate demand for tractors in the construction sector in the coming decade.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaway from Market StudyThe global market for tractors is forecasted to reach US$ 148.04 billion by the end of 2034. Worldwide demand for tractors for use in the agricultural sector is projected to increase at 6.6% CAGR and reach a market worth of US$ 114.87 billion by the end of 2034.2-wheel drive tractors are projected to hold 82.6% of the global market revenue share by 2034. East Asia is approximated to account for 23.6% share of the global market by the end of 2034. Sales of tractors in South Korea are analyzed to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.“Growing consumption of plant-based food products, rising number of medium-scale farmers, and tax incentives in the market are key factors contributing to increasing sales of tractors across the world,” says a Fact analyst.Rising Use of 2-wheel Drive Tractors Due to Increased EfficiencyWorldwide demand for 2-wheel drive tractors is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% and reach a value of US$ 122.28 billion by the end of 2034. Various market players are concentrating on the redesigning of 2-wheel drive tractors with more power and convenience in operation. Furthermore, more farmers are investing in the upgradation of their farming equipment and purchasing more effective machinery according to their requirements.Regional AnalysisBy 2034, the United States is predicted to account for 84.7% of the revenue share in the North American market. A significant amount of farm mechanization is being pursued nationwide. In the US, more and more farmers are purchasing tractors and other agricultural equipment. It is anticipated that the country's farmers will profit from the cheap credit lending options available for buying agricultural equipment.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive LandscapeIn order to diversify their product offerings and gain a competitive advantage, top tractor manufacturers are concentrating on creating increasingly sophisticated goods. Providing high-quality items, launching new products, collaborating, managing supply chain systems, and other tactics are some of the tactics that help market participants expand their reach.For InstanceIn 2022, New Holland reintroduced to the market a T7 intelligent tractor that boasted more sophisticated capabilities for the drivers, such as improved sight and precision land management (PLM) intelligence.Some of the leading manufacturers of tractors are Deere & Co., KIOTI Tractor, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, JCB, Inc., Doosan Bobcat Inc., KUBOTA Corporation, ARGO Tractors, Escorts Limited, AGCO Corporation, New Holland, CLAAS, Caterpillar Inc., and Yanmar Co., Ltd.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the tractor market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (2-wheel drive (2WD), 4-wheel drive (4WD)), engine type (22 to 25 HP, 26 to 60 HP, 61 to 140 HP, 141 to 400 HP, 401 to 620 HP), mechanism (electric, hydraulic, hybrid), and application (agriculture, industrial, utility), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact Research:Compact Tractor Market : As per the latest report published by Fact, the global compact tractor market is estimated at US$ 7.76 billion in 2023. 