Kuwaiti Athletes Gear Up For Paris Olympics Fri.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Amal Al-Roumi is set to take part in the in the 800m running competition on Stade de France on Friday, part of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kuwait Olympic Committee said in a statement that Al-Roumi joined the Kuwaiti mission in Paris last Tuesday, after concluding a training camp and taking part in an international in Belgium.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti shooter Mohammed Al-Daihani will participate in the skeet category competition today.

Al-Daihani aims to move from the qualification phase to the finals in his first Olympic participation, said the Committee. (end)

