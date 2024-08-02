Kuwaiti Athletes Gear Up For Paris Olympics Fri.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
PARIS, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti athlete Amal Al-Roumi is set to take part in the in the 800m running competition on Stade de France on Friday, part of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Kuwait Olympic Committee said in a statement that Al-Roumi joined the Kuwaiti mission in Paris last Tuesday, after concluding a training camp and taking part in an international tournament in Belgium.
Meanwhile, Kuwaiti shooter Mohammed Al-Daihani will participate in the skeet category competition today.
Al-Daihani aims to move from the qualification phase to the finals in his first Olympic participation, said the Committee. (end)
mao
MENAFN02082024000071011013ID1108509830
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.