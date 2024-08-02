Medical Composites Market Size, Analysis, Growth, Trends, And Forecast

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Global Medical Composite refers to the that manufactures and applies composite materials in the medical and healthcare sectors. Composites are designed materials composed of two or more constituent materials, each with distinct qualities, such as polymers, ceramics, or metals. These components are blended to create a composite material with improved properties. These materials are very coveted because of their unique properties, such as their ability to interact well with biological tissues, X-ray transparency, lightweight construction, and outstanding durability. As a result, they play a critical role in propelling modern medical technology forward and improving patient care quality.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives the Global Market

The rising global incidence of chronic illnesses has emerged as a prominent driver for the expansion of the medical composite industry. The global incidence of chronic diseases has been progressively rising, mostly ascribed to factors such as the demographic shift towards an aging population, adoption of bad lifestyle behaviors, and hereditary susceptibility. The increasing incidence of disorders such as osteoarthritis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and chronic respiratory conditions has amplified the demand for sophisticated medical devices and procedures.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The medical composites industry is experiencing advantageous outcomes because of the rising need for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Minimally invasive techniques offer a multitude of medical advantages, encompassing expedited healing, reduced complications, and enhanced patient comfort. Medical composites have exceptional proficiency in harnessing these advantageous attributes. The devices possess the advantageous characteristic of being lightweight, rendering them well-suited for the creation of slender and dexterous tools utilized in minimally invasive surgical procedures. This technique enables surgeons to access internal structures without disrupting the surrounding tissues. Radiolucent medical composites are advantageous in fluoroscopy and X-ray operations because they cannot obstruct operative site visibility.

Regional Insights

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The medical composite market in North America, encompassing the United States and Canada, is characterized by its robust and ever-evolving nature. A resilient healthcare system, substantial medical research resources, and a notable prevalence of chronic disorders characterize the region. Thus, an increasing demand exists for state-of-the-art medical devices and materials to satisfy the market's requirements. The expansion of the regional market is also propelled by prominent market participants and large investments in research and development (R&D) within the geographical area.

Key Highlights



The global medical composite market size was valued at

USD 958.93 million in 2022. It is projected to reach

USD 2,322.93 million by 2031, registering a

CAGR of 9.2%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on fiber type, the global medical composite market is segmented into carbon, glass, ceramic, and others. The carbon segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global medical composite market is segmented into diagnostic imaging, composite body implants, dental medical composites, surgical instruments, and others diagnostic imaging segment owns the highest market share and is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The major players in the global medical composite market

are Toray Industries Inc., Polygon Composites, ACP Composites, Inc., Shanghai Cedar Composites Technology Co. Ltd., Quatro Composites, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Dentsply Sirona, and others.

Market News



In January 2023, Toray Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of synthetic fibers and textiles, announced that it developed a new carbon fiber composite material for medical applications. The new material, TORAYCA M40X, offers high strength, modulus, and biocompatibility for orthopedic implants and surgical instruments.



Global Medical Composite Market: Segmentation

By Fiber Type



Carbon

Glass

Ceramic

Others



By Applications



Diagnostic Imaging

Composites Body Implant

Dental Medical Composites

Surgical Instruments

Others



By Regions



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



