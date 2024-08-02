Aman Center Organises Several Activities During Summer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (Aman) has orgabised a series of awareness activities during the summer.

Aman is one of the centers of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, which in turn is affiliated with the of Social Development and Family. Aman awareness workshops are held in cooperation with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and the Ministry of Culture.

In addition to cooperating with women's initiatives to participate in allocating an introductory pavilion about the role and services of the center provided to the target groups of women and children. The workshops covered the issues related to social protection in cooperation with Education City and Aspire Zone Foundation.

A number of Aman Center members are participating in presenting various awareness workshops in the field of social protection, with the aim of educating the participants, including children, women, parents, and specialists, about issues related to protection and social rehabilitation.

In this context, Executive Director of AMAN Center Sheikh Dr. Nasser bin Ahmed Al Thani expressed the extent of the public's interaction with the launch of such awareness workshops, through their direct communication with the center to request the organisation of such awareness workshops.

He added:“Providing protection and social rehabilitation to reduce violence and family disintegration is the essence of Aman Center's work. Our goal is to work in cooperation and solidarity with all governmental and private sectors to activate community partnership and contribute to achieving the goals of the National Development Strategy of the State of Qatar.”

Sheikh Dr. Nasser also praised the cooperation to implement Aman awareness workshops through youth centers affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, sports clubs affiliated with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and Quran memorization centers affiliated with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, as community responsibility is an integrated responsibility between public and private institutions.

Director of the Community Awareness Department at Aman Center Bakhita Al Ghayathin said that awareness workshops will be presented on social protection for children, such as bullying, technological blackmail, and other topics related to protecting women, children, and victims of family disintegration from violence.