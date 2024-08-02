عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bangalore To Mysore: 7 TOP Greenest Cities In India

Bangalore To Mysore: 7 TOP Greenest Cities In India


8/2/2024 3:23:56 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As India embraces a green revolution, cities such as Mysore, Bangalore, and Chandigarh are setting impressive standards in balancing modern urbanization with nature conservation. These cities exemplify how environmental awareness and green initiatives can drive sustainable living. Explore other notable cities in India that are championing this cause and making significant strides toward a greener future

Bangalore to Mysore: 7 TOP Greenest cities in India

India is witnessing green revolution as cities like Mysore lead the charge in balancing urban growth with environmental conservation. Here are top 7 Greenest cities in the country

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore, India's greenest city, is celebrated for its lush greenery and cleanliness. Its rich heritage and cultural significance have earned it top honors from Swachh Bharat Urban

Bangalore, Karnataka

Bangalore, known as the Garden City, Silicon Valley of India, blends its IT prowess with lush greenery. The city's Lalbagh Botanical Garden and Cubbon Park are major attractions

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is dubbed Green City for its stunning parks, gardens. Its clean streets and lush tree-lined roads make it a top contender for India's greenest city

Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Gujarat's capital, is a model of urban planning with about 22 trees per person. The city blends modern living with nature, featuring green spaces like Sarita Udhyan

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh, is celebrated as India's“cleanest city” with its well-kept gardens and green spaces. Key spots include Lal Bagh Palace, Sirpur Lake

Diu, Daman and Diu

Diu leads India by running entirely on renewable energy during the day. With 1.3 MW of solar power annually, it's renowned for its natural beauty and green efforts

Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, the 'Steel City of India,' is green gem with 33% of its land as green spaces. Founded by Jamsetji Tata, it boasts parks like Jubilee Park and Tata Steel Zoological Park

MENAFN02082024007385015968ID1108509485


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search