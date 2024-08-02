Bangalore to Mysore: 7 TOP Greenest cities in India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As India embraces a green revolution, cities such as Mysore, Bangalore, and Chandigarh are setting impressive standards in balancing modern urbanization with nature conservation. These cities exemplify how environmental awareness and green initiatives can drive sustainable living. Explore other notable cities in India that are championing this cause and making significant strides toward a greener future

Mysore, India's greenest city, is celebrated for its lush greenery and cleanliness. Its rich heritage and cultural significance have earned it top honors from Swachh Bharat Urban

Bangalore, known as the Garden City, Silicon Valley of India, blends its IT prowess with lush greenery. The city's Lalbagh Botanical Garden and Cubbon Park are major attractions

Chandigarh is dubbed Green City for its stunning parks, gardens. Its clean streets and lush tree-lined roads make it a top contender for India's greenest city

Gandhinagar, Gujarat's capital, is a model of urban planning with about 22 trees per person. The city blends modern living with nature, featuring green spaces like Sarita Udhyan

Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh, is celebrated as India's“cleanest city” with its well-kept gardens and green spaces. Key spots include Lal Bagh Palace, Sirpur Lake

Diu leads India by running entirely on renewable energy during the day. With 1.3 MW of solar power annually, it's renowned for its natural beauty and green efforts

Jamshedpur, the 'Steel City of India,' is green gem with 33% of its land as green spaces. Founded by Jamsetji Tata, it boasts parks like Jubilee Park and Tata Steel Zoological Park