EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ENDOPREDICT® GENOMIC TEST FROM MYRIAD GENETICS

Paris, August 2 nd , 2024 –7:30 am

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), a leading French group in in vitro specialty medical diagnostics and life sciences, announces the finalisation of its agreement with Myriad Genetics to acquire the EndoPredict® genomic test.

As part of the agreement announced on 7 May 2024 (see press release below), on 1 August 2024 the Group has completed the acquisition of the second-generation genomic test EndoPredict® for breast cancer and the license agreement to distribute the second-generation genomic test Prolaris® for prostate cancer from Myriad Genetics. Revenues from these two activities are around €8m on an annual basis, with EBITDA levels in the short and medium term diluting the Group's performance.

To see the press release dated May 7th, 2024, click here .