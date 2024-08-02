Friendship Day 2024: History, Date, Significance, All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Friendship Day 2024 is celebrated every year in India on the first Sunday of August. Although the whole world celebrates Friendship Day, the date may vary from country to country. The United Nations has designated July 30 as the official date to celebrate Friendship Day.

In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. Hence, this year, the day will be celebrated on 4th August.

Friendship Day 2024: History

Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards, proposed dedicating a day to friendship to express gratitude for friendship. The Friendship Day Celebration was globally recognised when the United Nations declared July 30 the International Day of Friendship.

“The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures, and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities,” wrote UN in its official website.

The main aim of celebrating the day was to cherish the friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals who can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

To mark the International Friendship Day celebration, UN encourages governments, nations, international organisations and other social groups to conduct events, competitions, and other activities to promote dialogue among people about friendship and its importance.

The day also honours and recognises the importance of friends and the valuable role they play in our lives. The day serves as an opportunity to express appreciation, strengthen bonds, and celebrate the joy that friendships bring. On this day, people generally exchange gifts, send messages, and spend time together, all of which help to reinforce the significance of having strong and supportive friendships. While the specific date may vary by country, the core idea remains the same, ie celebrating and cherishing the relationships that enrich our lives.