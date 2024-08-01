Investornewsbreaks Sustain Socal To Host Southern California's Premier Exposition For Sustainable Water Resources Management

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”), a non-profit organization accelerating cleantech economic growth and sustainability, is set to host the 9th Annual Water Solutions event (“WS9”). The WS9 is scheduled for August 22, 2024, at UCI Beall Applied Innovation in Irvine, California. Sustain SoCal's event is the region's premier exposition that delves deeply into critical real-world strategies and innovations in water capture, storage, reuse, desalination, replenishing groundwater, and combatting contamination. In addition, sessions will highlight ideas, policy analysis and big data trends in Southern California and the surrounding regions.“As one of the fundamental building blocks of life, there are few things more precious than water. Rapid urbanization, rising populations, and acute sustainability challenges have brought the science and policy of water management to the forefront, particularly in Southern California but also globally. Given the grave nature of the impending crisis, for nearly a decade, Sustain SoCal has strongly advocated for sustainable water management while spotlighting the latest innovations and strategic planning around preserving and enhancing existing resources. We are pleased to continue to contribute to the advancement of this all-important discourse, in spreading awareness and catalyzing collaborative efforts among academic, industry, and government entities. We encourage students, budding entrepreneurs, policy specialists, and seasoned professionals to attend the August edition,” said Scott Kitcher, President and CEO of Sustain SoCal.

About Sustain SoCal

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact the region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, visit .

