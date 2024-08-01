15 Civilians Massacred As Israel Hits Gaza School

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli forces hit a school in Shejaia in Gaza City yesterday, killing at least 15 people and wounding 29, Palestinian civil emergency services said, as fighting continued in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli forces (IOF) have murdered more than 39,480 Palestinian civilians and 91,128 others (mostly children), since the beginning of the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Death of Deif 'confirmed'The head of Hamas' military wing, Mohamed Deif, was killed in an Israeli in Gaza last month, the Israeli military said yesterday, a day after the group's political leader was assassinated in Tehran.

Hamas neither confirmed nor denied the killing of Deif, but one official, Ezzat Rashaq, said any word on deaths of its leaders was its responsibility alone.

Israel also confirmed it killed a senior commander of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement in Beirut on Tuesday.

The latest killings have raised concern of a further escalation in hostilities in the Middle East, with threats of revenge against Israel, which has said it does not seek regional war but that it would respond forcefully to any attack.

Hezbollah vows responseHezbollah vowed yesterday a“definite” response to Israel's killing of its top military commander, saying the strike had crossed red lines and the decades-old rivalry between foes had entered a new phase.

“The resistance cannot but respond. This is definite,” said Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, speaking in a televised address to mark the funeral of the slain commander.

