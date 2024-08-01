NEET-UG Counseling To Begin Soon In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The wait for the successful candidates of NEET examination is almost over as the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) is all set to call for counseling of candidates.

The counseling is expected to start within a fortnight's time and after which colleges, as per the preferences, will be allotted to the candidates.

After the Supreme Court gave a go ahead to the candidates who qualified the NEET, now the J&K BOPEE has to issue the notification of dates for counseling of the candidates and successful NEET candidates will have to fill their preferences after which colleges will be allotted.

In this regard a meet of BOPEE officials is expected to be held tomorrow where the dates will be finalized and notification will be issued accordingly.

“Already things are running late due to issues at the top level. Now, when everything is clear, soon counseling will be held. There are several steps like issuing notification and providing a period to candidates to get information, which are also part of counseling. Before the final counseling, everything has to be in order so that candidates get all the time to complete formalities,” Minu Mahajan, J&K BOPEE chairperson said.

She said that it is expected that within a fortnight's time formal counseling of candidates should begin. For the last few years, the number of seats for MBBS in Jammu and Kashmir has increased but still candidates with high merit go for colleges like GMC Srinagar, GMC Jammu and SKIMS Srinagar whereas those who don't fall in the merit get new colleges.