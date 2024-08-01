Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
3168968 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Beirut as of Sunday, August 4, amid regional tensions.
3169027 BEIRUT -- An airstrike by the Israeli Occupation forces kills four people and injures five others, in southern Lebanon.
3169023 ANKARA -- President Erdogan declares Friday a day of mourning in Turkiye for the martyrdom of Hamas Political leader Ismail Haniyeh.
3169016 ANKARA -- The Turkish secret service affirms successful prisoner exchange deals, involving 26 prisoners from seven countries, in the recent years.
3169018 WASHINGTON -- President Biden: Three American citizens and one American green-card holder, who were "unjustly imprisoned in Russia, are finally coming home."
3168981 ISLAMABAD -- At least 24 Pakistanis perish in rain-induced accidents in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
3168989 TOKYO -- China's Xinhua reports 30 deaths due to heavy rains in the central Hunan province over the last week. (end)
gb
