Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3168968 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Beirut as of Sunday, August 4, amid regional tensions.

3169027 BEIRUT -- An by the Israeli forces kills four people and injures five others, in southern Lebanon.

3169023 ANKARA -- President Erdogan declares Friday a day of mourning in Turkiye for the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

3169016 ANKARA -- The Turkish secret service affirms successful prisoner exchange deals, involving 26 prisoners from seven countries, in the recent years.

3169018 WASHINGTON -- President Biden: Three American citizens and one American green-card holder, who were "unjustly imprisoned in Russia, are finally coming home."



3168981 ISLAMABAD -- At least 24 Pakistanis perish in rain-induced accidents in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

3168989 TOKYO -- China's Xinhua reports 30 deaths due to heavy rains in the central Hunan province over the last week. (end)

gb









MENAFN01082024000071011013ID1108508885