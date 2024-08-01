Four Martyrs Reported From Israeli Airstrike On S. Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- An airstrike by the Israeli Occupation forces targeted a home in Chama town, south Lebanon, killing four people and injuring five others, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Thursday
Southern Lebanon towns comes under frequent air and artillery attacks by the Israeli occupation forces, with Kafr Kila, Al-Khiam, Zibqin, Tayr Harfa, and Majdel Zoun bearing the brunt of the recent attacks. (end)
