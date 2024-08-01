Four Martyrs Reported From Israeli Airstrike On S. Lebanon

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- An by the Israeli forces targeted a home in Chama town, south Lebanon, killing four people and injuring five others, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Thursday Southern Lebanon towns comes under frequent air and artillery by the Israeli occupation forces, with Kafr Kila, Al-Khiam, Zibqin, Tayr Harfa, and Majdel Zoun bearing the brunt of the recent attacks. (end) hss

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.