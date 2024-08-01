AKTI Readies For“Free To Carry” Fundraiser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fundraiser

Dozens of knives - collectibles and EDC - on display

- CJ Buck - AKTI presidentCODY, WY, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The knife industry's unifying voice, the American Knife and Tool Institute (AKTI), is gearing up for its most important fundraiser of the year – the Free to Carry auction coming Aug. 2-5, 2024.The public can bid on dozens of custom, collectible, and limited edition knives, outdoor equipment, and a few surprises. Proceeds from the 2024 event help fund the organization's push for smart, bipartisan changes to state and federal legislation protecting knife owners and manufacturers.“Monitoring, advocating, and lobbying for reasonable changes to knife laws is a significant undertaking that requires constant attention,” said CJ Buck, President of AKTI and CEO of Buck Knives.“Adding to our bottom line through fundraisers like Free to Carry helps us remain vigilant as we push for changes at the state and federal level.”AKTI will add more items to the auction's growing catalog up until the auction begins, aiming to surpass the organization's past fundraising efforts.Already drawing the attention of knife enthusiasts is a one-of-a-kind Mike Dubois Slimline Trapper from Case Knives and a Large Sebenza knife from Chris Reeves Knives.Several leading brands in the knife industry have generously contributed as sponsors to events this year. They are American Outdoor Brands, Buck, Boker, CRKT, Lansky Sharpeners, and GSM Outdoors.

