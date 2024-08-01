Gaza: Al Jazeera Says Reporter, Cameraman Killed In Israel Strike

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 7:05 PM

Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 7:17 PM

Qatar's flagship Al Jazeera TV said on Wednesday that its reporter Ismail al-Ghoul and cameraman Ramy El Rify were killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza City.

Anas Al-Sharif, a colleague of the two dead journalists, told Al-Jazeera that Ghoul and Rifi were on mission to near the house of Ismail Haniye , the Hamas chief killed in Iran earlier on Wednesday in an attack the movement blamed on Israel.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said the new deaths raised to 165 the number of Palestinian journalists who were killed by Israeli fire since October 7.

