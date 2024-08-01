Biomednewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Announces Conference Call, Webcast To Discuss Q2 Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam(NASDAQ: BEAT),

a medical company focused on transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights, has scheduled a call and webcast to discuss its second-quarter 2024 results. According to the announcement, the call is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 14, 2024. HeartBeam executives, including Branislav Vajdic, CEO and founder; Robert Eno, president; and Ravi Malhotra, senior director and corporate controller, will host the call. During the call, the company leaders will discuss second-quarter results, provide regulatory updates, and review ongoing initiatives and anticipated 2024 milestones; the call will also include a question-and-answer period. The company noted that the call will include a presentation, which will also be available on the company website. Those interested in accessing the call can dial 1-844-826-3035 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5195 (international), and then use conference code 10191273. In addition, a replay of the call will be available. Those wishing to access the replay can dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and then enter the replay pin number 10191273.

To view the presentation, visit



To view the webcast, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About HeartBeam Inc.

HeartBeam is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights. The company's proprietary vectorelectrocardiography (“VECG”) technology collects 3D signals of the heart's electrical activity and converts those signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed to be used on portable, patient-friendly devices such as a credit-card-sized monitor, watch or patch. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care, all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining how cardiac health is managed. For more information, visit

