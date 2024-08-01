Hello Baby, Goodbye Intrusive Thoughts: A Groundbreaking Guide For Maternal Mental Wellness From Dr. Jenny Yip

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Jenny Yip, PsyD, ABPP, is a board-certified clinical psychologist, author, and speaker with over two decades of experience in treating severe OCD and anxiety disorders.

Hello Baby, Goodbye Intrusive Thoughts: Stop the Spiral of Anxiety and OCD to Reclaim Wellness on Your Motherhood Journey cover

Board-certified clinical psychologist announces the August 2024 release of her second book

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Motherhood, while immensely rewarding, can also be daunting and overwhelming. Dr. Jenny Yip, a renowned clinical psychologist and nationally recognized expert in OCD, anxiety, and parenting, introduces her latest book,“Hello Baby, Goodbye Intrusive Thoughts : Stop the Spiral of Anxiety and OCD to Reclaim Wellness on Your Motherhood Journey,” now available on Amazon . This essential guide addresses the often overlooked challenges of maternal mental health.In her groundbreaking book, Dr. Yip delves into the complexities of motherhood, offering evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and exposure and response prevention (ERP) strategies to combat intrusive thoughts and alleviate the burden of maternal anxiety. Drawing from her own personal experiences battling postpartum OCD, Dr. Yip provides a compassionate and insightful guide to help mothers navigate the uncertainties of parenthood while fostering a strong bond with their babies.“Hello Baby, Goodbye Intrusive Thoughts” equips mothers, both new and seasoned, with practical tools to manage anxiety, embrace uncertainty, and cultivate a healthier mindset. Through heartfelt stories, scientific research, and step-by-step exercises, Dr. Yip empowers mothers to prioritize their mental well-being and reconnect with the joy of parenting."Hello Baby, Goodbye Intrusive Thoughts" is poised to make a significant impact on maternal wellness, offering mothers a lifeline in their journey through parenthood. With Dr. Yip's compassionate guidance, mothers can reclaim their well-being and embrace the joys of motherhood with confidence.This book is now a Top New Release and available on Amazon.For more information about Dr. Jenny Yip and her work, please visit dryip .About Dr. Jenny YipDr. Jenny Yip, PsyD, ABPP, is a Board Certified Clinical Psychologist, author, and speaker with over two decades of experience in treating severe OCD and anxiety disorders. Inspired by her personal struggles with OCD, Dr. Yip has dedicated her career to helping individuals and families overcome mental health challenges. A nationally recognized expert, Dr. Yip developed the Family Systems Based Strategic CBT and has been featured in various media outlets. She hosts the Stress Less Life Podcast and serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the USC Keck School of Medicine. Dr. Yip is also a Board Certified Behavioral & Cognitive Psychologist and actively participates in numerous professional boards and committees aimed at improving mental wellness.Dr. Yip's pioneering work includes founding the Renewed Freedom Center in Los Angeles in 2008, which offers advanced treatment for OCD and anxiety disorders, and establishing the Little Thinkers Center in 2016, which helps children develop critical and creative thinking skills to overcome academic challenges. Her previous book,“Productive, Successful You: End Procrastination by Making Anxiety Work for You Rather Than Against You,” has been widely acclaimed for its practical approach to managing anxiety.About Renewed Freedom CenterThe Renewed Freedom Center in Los Angeles provides cutting-edge treatment for individuals suffering from OCD and anxiety disorders. Founded by Dr. Jenny Yip, the center is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by these conditions through innovative therapeutic approaches.About Little Thinkers CenterThe Little Thinkers Center, established by Dr. Jenny Yip, helps children with academic challenges develop critical and creative thinking skills, fostering self-confidence and resiliency.

