Linerless Labeling Market Report & Company Directory 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Linerless Labeling Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Linerless labeling technologies are now viewed as a real opportunity by many laminate producers. Linerless labels are gaining an increasing share of the pressure-sensitive label market, and show promising growth in VIP and primary product pressure-sensitive labels. This report brings you up to speed on new developments, growth areas and the applications in which linerless labels are used.

Linerless pressure-sensitive labels are not a new technology. The ability to produce them has been around for many years. Over the last eight years, however, there has been significant interest in, and growing use of the technology. Adoption and continued interest in the technology is being driven by several factors: avoidance of waste/sustainability; cost and developments in application machinery. Linerless labels offer advantages in these aspects over traditional linered pressure-sensitive laminate, but there are limitations as well.

Linerless labels have found success in several areas such as prime label applications where intricate die-cut shapes are not needed, such as sleeves for fresh foods and meats and postage stamps, and for variable information labeling where high-speed dispensing is not required, in mobile printing, retail/weigh-scale labels and fast-food outlets.

This new report provides current market data and the latest developments for linerless labels. It offers market information for the global market and includes market data for the regional markets.

What is in it for you?



In-depth Market Insights

Drivers, Trends and Forecast

Detail Market Segmentation

Technology Review

Demand Outlook and Opportunities Company Directory

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Defining the Linerless Market Space

4. Labeling Market Overview

4.1 Pressure-sensitive Label Market Overview

5. Linerless Label Market

5.1 Historical Context: The Evolution of Linerless Labels

5.2 Linerless Labels: An Overview

5.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Linerless Labels

5.4 The Linerless Label Value Chain

5.5 Market Segmentation and Applications

6. Global Linerless Labeling Market overview

6.1. Global Linerless Label Market

6.2. Linerless Label Market Segmentation

6.2.1. Application Categories



VIP Primary Product

6.2.2. End-use Market Segmentation



Weighscaling

Transportation & Warehousing

Fast Food

Tape Branding

Postal Services

Wrap/Sleeve Food Packaging

Glass & Windows

Extended Content

Beverage Home & Personal Care

6.2.2.1. End-use Segments for VIP Linerless Labels

6.2.2.2. End-use Segments for Primary Product Linerless Labels

6.2.3. Regional Market Segmentation

6.2.4. Material-Substrate Segmentation



Paper Film

6.3. Market Summary

7. Regional Markets for Linerless Labels

8. Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Overview

9. Market Drivers and Trends

10. Demand Outlook and Opportunities

10.1. A New Approach for Brand Owners and Retailers

10.2. Advanced Track-and-trace Applications

10.3. Transportation & Warehousing End-use Segment

10.4. Price Weigh-scale Application

10.5. Linerless Material Trends

10.6. Diecutting Issues

11. Linerless Technology Overview

11.1 Pre-coated Linerless Labelstock

11.2 Pre-printing Prior to Silicone and Adhesive Coating

11.3 Adhesive Coating

11.4 Release Coating

11.5 Die-cutting

11.6 Solutions Providers for Linerless Label Systems

12. Emerging Technologies

13. Company Directory

13.1. Suppliers

13.2. Converters

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900