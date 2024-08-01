Egnyte Secures More Than 200 New Customers In The Architecture, Engineering, And Construction In The First Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Egnyte, a leading provider of cloud-based content collaboration and governance solutions, has announced a significant milestone within its architecture, engineering, and (AEC) business, adding over 200 new AEC customers in the first half of 2024 to its existing customer base, which already included top names such as PCL, Holder Construction, Tutor Perini, Page, and TetraTech.



This milestone is a testament to Egnyte's commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions for the AEC industry. Egnyte enables AEC professionals to securely store, share, and seamlessly collaborate on documents throughout the project lifecycle and leverage new technology innovations, including generative AI models with Egnyte Copilot. This has made Egnyte a go-to choice for AEC firms looking to streamline their workflows, improve productivity, and harness the power of AI.



“Egnyte's platform sets itself apart as a top-shelf, integrated solution for storage and collaboration. Their ongoing innovation, their integration with a wide range of industry tools, and their focus on solutions that are simple and easy-to-use by front line workers in the field demonstrate Egnyte's commitment to the industry,” said Jason Bentley, vice president of Information Technology at Cupertino Electric.“With its industry-specific customization and reliability, the platform enables simple, effective collaboration between teams in the office and the field.”



Egnyte's commitment to the AEC industry is further highlighted by its integrations with leading AEC software providers, such as Procore and Autodesk. These partnerships support integration between Egnyte's platform and popular AEC tools, providing customers with a comprehensive and efficient solution for their data management needs.



"The addition of over 200 new customers in the first half of 2024 reflects our team's commitment to solving the industry's unique collaboration and data management challenges that matter to not only IT, but also Project and Design end-users," said Ronen Vengosh, senior vice president of Industry Solutions at Egnyte.



Egnyte's recent customer expansion showcases a diverse cross-section of industry-leading firms and contractors within the AEC sectors, highlighting Egnyte's global presence. The new customers include Aedas, Cairn Homes, Maple Reinders, and Salas O'Brien. This milestone reinforces Egnyte's reputation as a reliable partner for AEC firms aiming to optimize their workflows and securely manage their content. Egnyte remains a trusted solution for everything from document management and collaboration to compliance with stringent cybersecurity and record retention regulations, especially as companies begin to integrate the latest technology innovations, including generative artificial intelligence.



For more information about Egnyte and its solutions for the AEC industry, please visit their website .



Erin Mancini

Egnyte

