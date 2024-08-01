Dr. Steven Hunt - Globally Recognized Thought Leader And Expert In The HR Tech Arena Joins Imocha's Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ASHBURN, Va. and PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

iMocha, a global leader in Skills-First strategy via its Skills Intelligence Cloud platform, announces the addition of Steven T. Hunt, to its Advisory Board. Former Chief Expert of and Work at SAP, Steve is a respected global expert and thought leader in HR technology.

Steve's career has focused on designing and deploying technology-enabled processes to enhance workforce adaptability, engagement, inclusiveness, and productivity. He believes meaningful work is crucial to human happiness.

Globally Recognized Thought Leader and Expert in HR Tech, Steve Hunt, Joins iMocha Advisory Board

Steve has been instrumental in implementing systems improving productivity and engagement for millions of employees worldwide. He has authored three books on strategic HR and workforce productivity: "Commonsense Talent Management," "Hiring Success," and Amazon bestseller "Talent Tectonics."

Expressing his enthusiasm for joining iMocha, Steve said, "I am super excited to join the Advisory board for iMocha. What iMocha does fits perfectly in my trajectory of life which is focused on using technology to improve the world of work, taking into account the one thing about work that fundamentally does not change - the psychology of people. What really excited me about iMocha is its focus on using skills to create opportunities for individuals to achieve their full potential while enabling companies to build productive and agile workforces."

"iMocha has not just developed an impressive AI powered Skills-first technology to enable matching of jobs by effective assessment of skills, but designed it to keep up with the accelerating pace of change with the skills we need to manage."

Amit Mishra, CEO of iMocha, added, "From our humble beginnings almost a decade back iMocha is on a hypergrowth mode and we are thrilled to have Steve on our advisory board to help iMocha become the global leader in delivering Skills-first solution to effectively address skills gaps to build a future-ready organization while unlocking the potential for millions of talent out there."

Dave Ghosh, Chief Revenue Officer at iMocha, stated, "Steve's addition to the Advisory Board underscores iMocha's commitment to leveraging top-tier expertise to drive strategic growth and innovation. With his guidance, aims to further enhance its offerings and solidify its position as a leader in Skills Intelligence platform and solutions."

About iMocha

iMocha, a leading Skills Intelligence Platform, empowers organizations with a skills-first approach. Since 2015, iMocha has led skills management, offering AI-powered solutions for skills validation, skill matching, and skill inference. With over 300 global customers, including 15 Fortune 500 companies, iMocha helps streamline talent acquisition, optimize skill development, and drive performance. Join us in "Brewing a Skills-First Planet" to future-proof your organization with data-driven talent strategies.

