Provisionai Is Named A 2024 Great Supply Chain Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProvisionAi Builds Optimized Loads to Reduce Carbon Emissions and Smooths Flows to Increase Service Levels

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProvisionAi, the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment capacity management solution and load optimization system, announces ProvisionAi is named to the 100 Great Partners list from SupplyChainBrain. The award recognizes vendors and service providers who improve their customers' chain efficiency and provide outstanding solutions and services.



“ProvisionAi wants to thank our loyal customers for nominating us for this prestigious award,” says Tom Moore, Founder and CEO of ProvisionAi.“This award is the highest compliment we can receive and shows how well our team members support customers and drive value for their supply chains.”

“For twenty-two consecutive years, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners - a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,” says Brad Berger, Publisher of SupplyChainBrain.

“Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance. This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and excellent overall, coming from all areas of supply chain management. ProvisionAi should be proud to be named one of the 100 Great!”

ProvisionAi helps transportation planning operations“play nice” with execution by translating the plan into executable missions that smooth deployment, match loads to demand, and respect the complex supply chain constraints. ProvisionAi gets the right products on the correct number of trucks at the right time to increase service levels and maximize network efficiency.

SupplyChainBrain's decades-long tradition of celebrating 100 Great Supply Chain Partners continues. This year's nominations yielded a robust and competitive field of solutions providers whose technology, logistics, transportation, or consulting solutions have significantly impacted supply chain efficiency. The magazine is inspired by many companies intensely appreciating their suppliers' services and solutions.

ProvisionAi will be featured in the August 2024 issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as a celebrated member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

About ProvisionAi

ProvisionAi ensures global companies' supply plans are both high-service and can be cost-effectively executed...that is, making planning and execution "play nice together." LevelLoad from ProvisionAi is an optimized network replenishment capacity management solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. AutoO2 is an optimizing load builder that converts deployment requirements into efficient, damage-free shipments. Together, LevelLoad and AutoO2 drive customer service and long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include improved on-time and in-full customer service, fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and reducing costs. The patented technology saves money and carbon for companies like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst

...

(404) 421-8497

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at