Beating The Heat: How To Keep Kids Cool And Healthy

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The heatwave is intensifying, and everyone is cursing the unbearable heat. To make matters worse, when it does rain, the unnecessary load-shedding by the power company, WAPDA, adds to the frustration.

People are venting their anger at WAPDA because they can't control nature, but they can blame humans. As the heat increases, the electricity decreases, leaving people with no respite from the scorching weather.

Children are especially vulnerable to heat because their immune systems are weaker than adults. We often see that children are more at risk of heat-related illnesses.

Due to prolonged exposure to the sun, children frequently develop heat rashes, causing them discomfort and itching. The intense heat can also cause their eyes to turn red and itchy. When children rub their eyes, it worsens the redness and pain.

The heat can also make children irritable, which often confuses mothers because children under three years old cannot express their discomfort accurately. The heat disrupts their sleep, leading to restlessness and crankiness.

Also Read: Preserving Peshawar's Heritage: The Decline of Traditional Handfan Craft

Some children sweat excessively, leading to dehydration. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that children drink plenty of water. Mixing sugar and salt in water can help maintain their electrolyte balance. This is beneficial not only for children but also for adults. For infants who are breastfed, mothers should feed them more frequently during hot weather to prevent dehydration.

Since children cannot express their discomfort, mothers should keep them in well-ventilated rooms and limit their outdoor activities during the day. Bathing children at least once a day can help regulate their body temperature.

Dress children in light, breathable clothing to reduce the risk of heat-related issues. Loose and airy clothes help keep them cool.

We all know that global temperatures are rising, and each year the heat intensifies. Despite this, our country's tree-cutting rate is not decreasing. It wouldn't be wrong to say that we are partly responsible for climate change.

We should plant more trees, especially those that grow quickly and produce significant amounts of oxygen to cool the environment. This will provide relief from the heat not only for humans but also for animals.