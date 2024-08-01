People's Faith In Travel Lost Over Nationwide Unrest : ATAB President

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Following protests, curfew and internet blackout since July 18, Bangladesh entered a phase of nationwide shutdown for almost a week. Only recently, on July 24, the curfew was relaxed and offices resumed while internet communication was restored partially. Amid countrywide instability, country's came to a standstill.



Abdus Salam Aref, President of ATAB, said this while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor on July 28.

According to the President of ATAB, the country's industry daily witnesses over BDT 100 crore air ticket sales in total. During the countrywide shutdown of almost a week, the number fell down to zero.

Even though restrictions have been lifted and communications have been restored, public's faith in travel will take some time to return, explained Aref.

Domestic travel has decreased by 70-80 per cent at the moment, while international travel is only taking place in emergency cases, he mentioned.

Therefore, it is essential to ensure travellers safety as well as security to pave way for the return of travel, concluded ATAB President.