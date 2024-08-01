Dystonia Drugs Market Evaluation To Hit US$ 12.3 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The growth of the dystonia drugs is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of dystonia in population all around the globe. The new product launches and product approvals for the of dystonia by the public and private players will provide a lucrative opportunity for the market. Also, the increase in strategic initiatives such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, by leading players is expected to provide favorable environment for the growth of the market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dystonia drugs market was valued at $806.67 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,378.67 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

A neurological condition characterized by excessive involuntary muscle contraction is termed dystonia. Muscle contractions lead to abnormal muscle movements and body postures, which makes it difficult for the person to control one's movements. Dystonia can be often painful and repetitive in nature. Although dystonia has no specific cause, it can occur as a result of chemical imbalance in the part of the brain known as the basal ganglia. In addition, conditions such as brain injury during or around the time of birth, certain infections, brain trauma, or various vascular abnormalities such as stroke, arteriovenous and others can also lead to dystonia.

Treatment for dystonia includes non-drug therapies, oral medications, botulinum toxins, surgery, deep brain stimulation and other complementary therapies. Many medications have been shown to improve the condition of dystonia. Oral medications are commonly prescribed by the healthcare providers for treating dystonia owing to its cost effectiveness and easy availability as compared to other treatment options such as painful surgeries. This increases the demand for anticholinergic drugs, benzodiazepines, baclofen, dopaminergic agents and others for the treatment of dystonia. In addition, increase in prevalence of other neurological conditions an also increase the incidence of dystonia, which further increases the demand for dystonia drugs. This propels the dystonia drugs market growth.

Impact of Covid-19 on Dystonia Drugs Market-

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on growth of the global dystonia drugs market. The pandemic has forced a number of industries to halt their activities temporarily, including several subdomains of health care.

There was a negative impact on the market due to decreased sales of dystonia drugs and medications due to decreased patient visit to the hospitals. Also, non-COVID-19 hospitalizations started to decline which suggested that people were delaying care due to the pandemic, due to hospital capacity constraints and threat due to corona virus infection.

Increase in demand for novel therapies for the treatment of neurological conditions along with increase in demand for these therapies in emerging countries and countries with high population base such as China and India are boosting the growth of the dystonia drugs market. Moreover, an increase in investments by the key players from developed countries into emerging economies is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market.

On the basis of drug type, the dystonia drugs industry is segmented into dopaminergic agents, GABAergic agents, anticonvulsants drugs, and others. The GABAergic agents segment exhibited highest growth in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing increase in demand and prescribing of GABAergic agents in dystonia treatment and rise incidences of dystonia around the globe.

The global dystonia drugs market is analyzed across drug type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. The study utilizes tabular and graphical representation to offer a thorough study of the segments and their sub-segments. The segmentation can assist investors and market participants to build strategies based on the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified by the study.

The oral segment contributed to nearly three-fourth of the global dystonia drugs market share in 2021, and is projected to dominate the market till 2031. On the other hand, injectable segment is projected to growth at a fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around more than half of the global dystonia drugs market revenue. On the other hand, online providers segment would grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By Drug Type:

Anticonvulsants drugs

Others

Dopaminergic agents

GABAergic agents

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Providers

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players analyzed in the global dystonia drugs market report include AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hameln Pharma GmbH, Ipsen Pharma, Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals and Wellona Pharma. These market players have embraced several strategies including product approval, collaboration, acquisition, clinical trials, agreement and product launch, and others to highlight their expertise in the market. The report is useful for analyzing the developments and business performance of the major companies.

