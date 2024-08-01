عربي


First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results


8/1/2024 8:17:32 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MATTOON, Ill., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the“Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights

  • Net income of $19.7 million, or $0.82 diluted EPS
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $20.1 million, or $0.84 diluted EPS
  • Margin expansion and loan growth drove an increase in net interest income of $1.3 million for the quarter
  • Announced the Acquisition of Mid Rivers Insurance Group (“MRIG”) on July 9th deepening our Missouri presence and increasing noninterest income
  • Board of Directors increases quarterly dividend by $0.01 per share to $0.24 per share

“We delivered another strong quarter of financial results and continued our strategy to expand noninterest income with the acquisition of MRIG,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“The quarter included solid loan growth and superior asset quality. The loan growth and repricing of our earning assets, combined with active management of our funding costs helped drive an 11-basis point increase in margin for the period.”

“The MRIG acquisition deepens our Missouri presence with a highly productive team covering the St. Louis and mid-Missouri footprint. We welcome the MRIG team and are excited about the growth and diversity they bring to our insurance offerings and the opportunity to deepen relationships for customers of both companies,” Dively concluded.

Taxes

On June 7, 2024, Illinois passed HB 4951, which among other things changed the apportionment related to investment income. For purposes of computing Illinois sourced receipts, the apportionment on investment income is now the same as the apportionment factor on all non-investment income. The effect of this for First Mid is a lower Illinois tax rate going forward. However, the impact to the second quarter of 2024 was a $1.0 million tax expense for the lower rate applied to associated deferred tax assets. This nonrecurring expense reduced diluted EPS for the period by $0.04.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $1.3 million, or 2.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Interest income increased by $1.0 million primarily driven by loan growth and repricing of maturing loans. The Company primarily utilized cash for loan funding and did not replace most borrowings that matured. This strategy combined with lower deposit balances drove a decline in interest expense by $0.3 million.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $14.4 million, or 34.0%. Interest income increased by $22.6 million and interest expense increased $8.2 million. The increases were primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and higher interest rates.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.36% for the second quarter of 2024, which was an 11-basis point increase compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields increased by 11 basis points, while the average cost of funds was flat. Accretion income for the quarter was $3.7 million, which was an increase of $0.1 million from the prior quarter.

In comparison to the second quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 52 basis points, with an average earnings asset increase of 84 basis points versus the average cost of funds increase of 32 basis points. The increases were due to higher rates on new and renewed loans as well as increased competition on deposits.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $5.56 billion, representing an increase of $61.3 million, or 1.1% compared to the prior quarter. Growth was well diversified between construction and land development, multifamily, commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. The average yield on new loans and operating line usage was approximately 8.0% in the quarter.

Asset Quality

The Company benefits from a strong performing credit culture that is reflective in its ratios for the current quarter. The allowance for credit losses ('ACL') increased by $0.4 million to $68.3 million with an ending ACL to total loans ratio of 1.23%. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $1.1 million and the Company had net charge offs of $0.7 million in the period. Also, at the end of the second quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.34%, and the ACL to non-performing loans was 358%. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.27% at quarter end. Non-performing loans decreased by $1.0 million in the period to $19.1 million. Special mention loans declined $34.9 million in the quarter to $30.8 million driven by a combination of upgrades and paydowns. Substandard loans declined $1.7 million in the period to $27.6 million.

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.12 billion, which represented a decrease of $127.2 million, or 2.0% from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily in interest bearing demand deposits and noninterest bearing accounts, which included the deposit change mentioned in the first quarter release where approximately $50.0 million of second quarter outflows were short-term customer cash flow needs that were received on the last day of the first quarter. In comparison to the prior quarter, the average cost of funds was flat in the second quarter of 2024 at 1.91%.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased and cancelled $4.0 million of its outstanding 3.95% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (“Notes”). The Notes were purchased at a discount in the open market and generated a gain, net of the discount, of $0.1 million.

Noninterest Income and MRIG

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $22.4 million compared to $24.5 million in the prior quarter. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the seasonality in insurance revenues, which were lower by $2.7 million. Excluding insurance, noninterest income increased in the quarter primarily driven by higher service charges, mortgage banking and debit card fees. Wealth management revenues increased $0.1 million in the quarter and ended the period with $6.3 billion in assets under management.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased $2.9 million, or 15.1%. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and growth in insurance revenues.

On July 9, 2024, our subsidiary First Mid Insurance Group closed on the acquisition of Mid Rivers Insurance Group based in O'Fallon, Missouri. MRIG serves the greater St. Louis and mid-Missouri markets overlapping First Mid's operating markets. MRIG has a diversified product offering including personal lines, commercial lines, transportation and agriculture. The experienced team of 10 producers generates annual revenue of approximately $2.7 million, which is expected to significantly grow with the opportunities from bank referrals and access to expanded markets.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $51.4 million compared to $53.4 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by lower nonrecurring integration costs, which totaled $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The current quarter included a $0.7 million annual incentive credit in debit card fees, while the prior quarter included a $0.9 million credit for a negotiated adjustment for a new agreement.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expenses increased $11.3 million. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and organic growth, including the impacts from higher inflation.

The Company's efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the second quarter 2024 was 59.6% compared to 59.1% in the prior quarter and 60.4% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company's capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the“well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.46%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.65%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.24%
Leverage ratio 10.04%


The Company's Board of Directors approved an increase of $0.01 to its next quarterly dividend of $0.24 payable on August 30, 2024 for shareholders of record on August 16, 2024.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.6 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 159 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include“Adjusted Net Income,”“Adjusted Diluted EPS,”“Efficiency Ratio,”“Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” and“Tangible Book Value per Common Share”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid's pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid are identified by use of the words“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid's loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid's businesses. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid's financial results, are included in First Mid's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Austin Frank
SVP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-5522
...

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
...

– Tables Follow –

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
As of
June 30, December 31, June 30,
2024 2023 2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 235,480 $ 143,064 $ 174,253
Investment securities 1,120,930 1,179,402 1,169,428
Loans (including loans held for sale) 5,560,617 5,580,565 4,813,416
Less allowance for credit losses (68,312 ) (68,675 ) (58,719 )
Net loans 5,492,305 5,511,890 4,754,697
Premises and equipment, net 101,583 101,396 89,924
Goodwill and intangibles, net 257,377 264,231 178,615
Bank Owned Life Insurance 168,439 166,125 152,538
Other assets 204,946 220,686 184,414
Total assets $ 7,581,060 $ 7,586,794 $ 6,703,869
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing $ 1,393,336 $ 1,398,234 $ 1,171,047
Interest bearing 4,722,443 4,725,425 4,048,538
Total deposits 6,115,779 6,123,659 5,219,585
Repurchase agreements with customers 205,955 213,721 209,170
Other borrowings 263,735 263,787 449,979
Junior subordinated debentures 24,169 24,058 19,448
Subordinated debt 103,029 106,755 94,632
Other liabilities 54,748 61,610 50,368
Total liabilities 6,767,415 6,793,590 6,043,182
Total stockholders' equity 813,645 793,204 660,687
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,581,060 $ 7,586,794 $ 6,703,869


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans $ 79,560 $ 58,368 $ 157,383 $ 114,604
Interest on investment securities 7,405 7,193 14,810 14,320
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 1,718 569 4,162 877
Total interest income 88,683 66,130 176,355 129,801
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits 26,338 16,580 52,434 29,347
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,615 1,723 3,671 3,186
Interest on other borrowings 2,248 4,084 4,562 8,967
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 537 390 1,079 769
Interest on subordinated debt 1,180 986 2,374 1,974
Total interest expense 31,918 23,763 64,120 44,243
Net interest income 56,765 42,367 112,235 85,558
Provision for credit losses 1,083 458 726 (359 )
Net interest income after provision for loan 55,682 41,909 111,509 85,917
Non-interest income:
Wealth management revenues 5,405 5,341 10,727 10,855
Insurance commissions 6,531 5,737 15,744 14,217
Service charges 3,227 2,386 6,183 4,589
Net securities gains/(losses) (156 ) (6 ) (156 ) (52 )
Mortgage banking revenues 1,038 332 1,744 482
ATM/debit card revenue 4,281 3,265 8,336 6,348
Other 2,096 2,431 4,322 5,526
Total non-interest income 22,422 19,486 46,900 41,965
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 30,164 23,544 60,612 49,615
Net occupancy and equipment expense 7,507 6,035 15,067 12,040
Net other real estate owned (income) expense 85 27 64 160
FDIC insurance 902 1,076 1,771 1,539
Amortization of intangible assets 3,340 1,477 6,837 2,999
Stationary and supplies 370 315 761 607
Legal and professional expense 2,536 1,780 4,985 3,470
ATM/debit card expense 1,281 1,016 2,472 2,239
Marketing and donations 814 908 1,676 1,562
Other 4,392 3,864 10,508 7,388
Total non-interest expense 51,391 40,042 104,753 81,619
Income before income taxes 26,713 21,353 53,656 46,263
Income taxes 6,968 4,786 13,408 10,516
Net income $ 19,745 $ 16,567 $ 40,248 $ 35,747
Per Share Information
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.83 $ 0.81 $ 1.69 $ 1.74
Diluted earnings per common share 0.82 0.80 1.68 1.74
Weighted average shares outstanding 23,896,210 20,528,717 23,884,472 20,510,585
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 23,998,152 20,628,239 23,979,244 20,596,283


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans $ 79,560 $ 77,823 $ 78,676 $ 69,143 $ 58,368
Interest on investment securities 7,405 7,405 8,515 9,284 7,193
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 1,718 2,444 2,736 2,011 569
Total interest income 88,683 87,672 89,927 80,438 66,130
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits 26,338 26,096 25,900 22,047 16,580
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,615 2,056 1,754 1,625 1,723
Interest on other borrowings 2,248 2,314 3,073 4,749 4,084
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 537 542 545 545 390
Interest on subordinated debt 1,180 1,194 1,193 1,029 986
Total interest expense 31,918 32,202 32,465 29,995 23,763
Net interest income 56,765 55,470 57,462 50,443 42,367
Provision for credit losses 1,083 (357 ) 552 5,911 458
Net interest income after provision for loan 55,682 55,827 56,910 44,532 41,909
Non-interest income:
Wealth management revenues 5,405 5,322 4,998 4,940 5,341
Insurance commissions 6,531 9,213 5,398 5,199 5,737
Service charges 3,227 2,956 3,298 2,994 2,386
Securities gains, net (156 ) 0 46 3,389 (6 )
Mortgage banking revenues 1,038 706 954 846 332
ATM/debit card revenue 4,281 4,055 4,233 3,766 3,265
Other 2,096 2,226 2,841 1,919 2,431
Total non-interest income 22,422 24,478 21,768 23,053 19,486
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 30,164 30,448 29,925 25,422 23,544
Net occupancy and equipment expense 7,507 7,560 7,977 6,929 6,035
Net other real estate owned (income) expense 85 (21 ) 800 902 27
FDIC insurance 902 869 1,015 785 1,076
Amortization of intangible assets 3,340 3,497 3,560 2,568 1,477
Stationary and supplies 370 391 404 335 315
Legal and professional expense 2,536 2,449 2,065 1,844 1,780
ATM/debit card expense 1,281 1,191 1,332 1,751 1,016
Marketing and donations 814 862 679 764 908
Other 4,392 6,116 9,268 5,796 3,864
Total non-interest expense 51,391 53,362 57,025 47,096 40,042
Income before income taxes 26,713 26,943 21,653 20,489 21,353
Income taxes 6,968 6,440 3,582 5,372 4,786
Net income $ 19,745 $ 20,503 $ 18,071 $ 15,117 $ 16,567
Per Share Information
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.83 $ 0.86 $ 0.76 $ 0.68 $ 0.81
Diluted earnings per common share 0.82 0.86 0.76 0.68 0.80
Weighted average shares outstanding 23,896,210 23,872,731 23,837,853 22,220,438 20,528,717
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 23,998,152 23,960,335 23,921,758 22,319,334 20,628,239


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Loan Portfolio
Construction and land development $ 195,389 $ 186,851 $ 205,077 $ 189,206 $ 151,574
Farm real estate loans 387,015 388,941 391,132 399,834 392,220
1-4 Family residential properties 507,517 518,641 542,469 531,699 418,932
Multifamily residential properties 334,446 312,758 319,129 327,067 303,482
Commercial real estate 2,406,955 2,396,092 2,384,704 2,392,834 2,056,529
Loans secured by real estate 3,831,322 3,803,283 3,842,511 3,840,640 3,322,737
Agricultural operating loans 213,997 213,217 196,272 179,447 148,318
Commercial and industrial loans 1,268,646 1,227,906 1,266,159 1,242,653 1,094,522
Consumer loans 70,841 79,569 91,014 99,542 80,241
All other loans 175,811 175,320 184,609 177,783 167,598
Total loans 5,560,617 5,499,295 5,580,565 5,540,065 4,813,416
Deposit Portfolio
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,393,336 $ 1,448,299 $ 1,398,234 $ 1,389,022 $ 1,171,047
Interest bearing demand deposits 1,909,993 1,974,857 1,837,296 1,940,162 1,477,765
Savings deposits 673,381 704,777 710,586 734,377 602,523
Money Market 1,127,699 1,107,177 1,129,950 1,161,957 923,259
Time deposits 1,011,370 1,007,826 1,047,593 1,120,806 1,044,991
Total deposits 6,115,779 6,242,936 6,123,659 6,346,324 5,219,585
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans $ 19,079 $ 20,064 $ 20,128 $ 21,269 $ 18,637
Non-performing assets 20,557 21,471 21,292 23,565 22,615
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 708 381 118 181 (38 )
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 358.05 % 338.60 % 341.19 % 320.85 % 315.07 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.23 % 1.24 % 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.22 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.39 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.34 %
Special Mention loans 30,767 65,693 74,050 73,732 40,687
Substandard and Doubtful loans 27,594 29,296 28,945 30,575 28,255
Common Share Data
Common shares outstanding 23,895,868 23,888,929 23,827,137 23,830,038 20,528,192
Book value per common share $ 34.05 $ 33.40 $ 33.29 $ 30.97 $ 32.18
Tangible book value per common share (1) 23.28 22.49 22.20 19.73 23.48
Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end (1) 29.43 28.67 27.93 27.24 30.87
Market price of stock 32.88 32.68 34.66 26.56 24.14
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics
End of period earning assets $ 6,812,574 $ 6,923,742 $ 6,780,160 $ 7,007,282 $ 6,023,553
Average earning assets 6,815,932 6,884,855 6,948,309 6,593,781 6,049,626
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 5.27 % 5.16 % 5.18 % 4.89 % 4.43 %
Average rate on cost of funds 1.91 % 1.91 % 1.85 % 1.83 % 1.59 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.36 % 3.25 % 3.33 % 3.06 % 2.84 %
Return on average assets 1.05 % 1.07 % 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.99 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.07 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 0.94 % 1.03 %
Return on average common equity 9.92 % 10.37 % 9.76 % 8.70 % 10.07 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (1) 10.11 % 11.28 % 12.11 % 9.82 % 10.42 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1) 59.61 % 59.09 % 58.91 % 58.60 % 60.37 %
Full-time equivalent employees 1,185 1,188 1,187 1,224 995
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
QTD Average Average
Balance Interest Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Interest bearing deposits $ 127,962 $ 1,667 5.24 %
Federal funds sold 23 8 139.89 %
Certificates of deposits investments 3,745 43 4.62 %
Investment Securities:
Taxable (total less municipals) 883,503 5,417 2.45 %
Tax-exempt (Municipals) 271,488 2,516 3.71 %
Loans (net of unearned income) 5,529,211 79,628 5.79 %
Total interest earning assets 6,815,932 89,279 5.27 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Cash and due from banks 95,891
Premises and equipment 101,562
Other nonearning assets 606,493
Allowance for loan losses (67,929 )
Total assets $ 7,551,949
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits $ 3,021,299 $ 17,286 2.30 %
Savings deposits 688,057 185 0.11 %
Time deposits 977,265 8,867 3.65 %
Total interest bearing deposits 4,686,621 26,338 2.26 %
Repurchase agreements 205,711 1,615 3.16 %
FHLB advances 249,187 2,248 3.63 %
Federal funds purchased - - 0.00 %
Subordinated debt 106,033 1,180 4.48 %
Jr. subordinated debentures 24,140 537 8.95 %
Other debt - - 0.00 %
Total borrowings 585,071 5,580 3.84 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,271,692 31,918 2.44 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits 1,439,414 Average cost of funds 1.91 %
Other liabilities 44,595
Stockholders' equity 796,248
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 7,551,949
Net Interest Earnings / Spread $ 57,361 2.83 %
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds 0.53 %
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets 3.36 %


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Net interest income as reported $ 56,765 $ 55,470 $ 57,462 $ 50,443 $ 42,367
Net interest income, (tax equivalent) 57,361 56,086 58,255 51,212 43,109
Average earning assets 6,815,932 6,884,855 6,948,309 6,593,781 6,049,626
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.36 % 3.25 % 3.33 % 3.06 % 2.84 %
Common stockholder's equity $ 813,645 $ 797,952 $ 793,204 $ 737,948 $ 660,687
Goodwill and intangibles, net 257,377 260,699 264,231 267,793 178,615
Common shares outstanding 23,896 23,889 23,827 23,830 20,528
Tangible Book Value per common share $ 23.28 $ 22.49 $ 22.20 $ 19.73 $ 23.48
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) (146,998 ) (147,667 ) (136,427 ) (178,903 ) (151,566 )
Adjusted tangible book value per common share $ 29.43 $ 28.67 $ 27.93 $ 27.24 $ 30.87


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation
Net Income - GAAP $ 19,745 $ 20,503 $ 18,071 $ 15,117 $ 16,567
Adjustments (post-tax): (1)
Acquisition ACL on non-PCD assets in provision expense - - - 2,985 -
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales 123 - (36 ) (2,677 ) -
Integration and acquisition expenses 250 1,804 4,385 1,653 589
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 373 $ 1,804 $ 4,348 $ 1,962 $ 589
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP $ 20,118 $ 22,307 $ 22,419 $ 17,079 $ 17,156
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.84 $ 0.93 $ 0.94 $ 0.77 $ 0.83
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP 1.07 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 0.94 % 1.03 %
Adjusted return on average common equity - non-GAAP 10.11 % 11.28 % 12.11 % 9.82 % 10.42 %
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 51,391 $ 53,362 $ 57,025 $ 47,096 $ 40,042
Other real estate owned property income (expense) (85 ) 21 (800 ) (902 ) (27 )
Amortization of intangibles (3,340 ) (3,497 ) (3,560 ) (2,568 ) (1,477 )
Nonrecurring severance expense - - - - -
Integration and acquisition expenses (316 ) (2,283 ) (5,550 ) (2,093 ) (745 )
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 47,650 $ 47,603 $ 47,115 $ 41,533 $ 37,793
Net interest income -GAAP $ 56,765 $ 55,470 $ 57,462 $ 50,443 $ 42,367
Effect of tax-exempt income (1) 596 616 793 769 742
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 57,361 $ 56,086 $ 58,255 $ 51,212 $ 43,109
Noninterest income - GAAP $ 22,422 $ 24,478 $ 21,768 $ 23,053 $ 19,486
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales 156 0 (46 ) (3,389 ) 6
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 22,578 $ 24,478 $ 21,722 $ 19,664 $ 19,492
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 79,939 $ 80,564 $ 79,977 $ 70,876 $ 62,601
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.61 % 59.09 % 58.91 % 58.60 % 60.37 %
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.

