First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights



Net income of $19.7 million, or $0.82 diluted EPS

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $20.1 million, or $0.84 diluted EPS

Margin expansion and loan growth drove an increase in net interest income of $1.3 million for the quarter

Announced the of Mid Rivers Insurance Group (“MRIG”) on July 9th deepening our Missouri presence and increasing noninterest income Board of Directors increases quarterly dividend by $0.01 per share to $0.24 per share



“We delivered another strong quarter of financial results and continued our strategy to expand noninterest income with the acquisition of MRIG,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“The quarter included solid loan growth and superior asset quality. The loan growth and repricing of our earning assets, combined with active management of our funding costs helped drive an 11-basis point increase in margin for the period.”

“The MRIG acquisition deepens our Missouri presence with a highly productive team covering the St. Louis and mid-Missouri footprint. We welcome the MRIG team and are excited about the growth and diversity they bring to our insurance offerings and the opportunity to deepen relationships for customers of both companies,” Dively concluded.

Taxes

On June 7, 2024, Illinois passed HB 4951, which among other things changed the apportionment related to investment income. For purposes of computing Illinois sourced receipts, the apportionment on investment income is now the same as the apportionment factor on all non-investment income. The effect of this for First Mid is a lower Illinois tax rate going forward. However, the impact to the second quarter of 2024 was a $1.0 million tax expense for the lower rate applied to associated deferred tax assets. This nonrecurring expense reduced diluted EPS for the period by $0.04.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $1.3 million, or 2.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Interest income increased by $1.0 million primarily driven by loan growth and repricing of maturing loans. The Company primarily utilized cash for loan funding and did not replace most borrowings that matured. This strategy combined with lower deposit balances drove a decline in interest expense by $0.3 million.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $14.4 million, or 34.0%. Interest income increased by $22.6 million and interest expense increased $8.2 million. The increases were primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and higher interest rates.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.36% for the second quarter of 2024, which was an 11-basis point increase compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields increased by 11 basis points, while the average cost of funds was flat. Accretion income for the quarter was $3.7 million, which was an increase of $0.1 million from the prior quarter.

In comparison to the second quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 52 basis points, with an average earnings asset increase of 84 basis points versus the average cost of funds increase of 32 basis points. The increases were due to higher rates on new and renewed loans as well as increased competition on deposits.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $5.56 billion, representing an increase of $61.3 million, or 1.1% compared to the prior quarter. Growth was well diversified between construction and land development, multifamily, commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. The average yield on new loans and operating line usage was approximately 8.0% in the quarter.

Asset Quality

The Company benefits from a strong performing credit culture that is reflective in its ratios for the current quarter. The allowance for credit losses ('ACL') increased by $0.4 million to $68.3 million with an ending ACL to total loans ratio of 1.23%. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $1.1 million and the Company had net charge offs of $0.7 million in the period. Also, at the end of the second quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.34%, and the ACL to non-performing loans was 358%. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.27% at quarter end. Non-performing loans decreased by $1.0 million in the period to $19.1 million. Special mention loans declined $34.9 million in the quarter to $30.8 million driven by a combination of upgrades and paydowns. Substandard loans declined $1.7 million in the period to $27.6 million.

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.12 billion, which represented a decrease of $127.2 million, or 2.0% from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily in interest bearing demand deposits and noninterest bearing accounts, which included the deposit change mentioned in the first quarter release where approximately $50.0 million of second quarter outflows were short-term customer cash flow needs that were received on the last day of the first quarter. In comparison to the prior quarter, the average cost of funds was flat in the second quarter of 2024 at 1.91%.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased and cancelled $4.0 million of its outstanding 3.95% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (“Notes”). The Notes were purchased at a discount in the open market and generated a gain, net of the discount, of $0.1 million.

Noninterest Income and MRIG

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $22.4 million compared to $24.5 million in the prior quarter. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the seasonality in insurance revenues, which were lower by $2.7 million. Excluding insurance, noninterest income increased in the quarter primarily driven by higher service charges, mortgage banking and debit card fees. Wealth management revenues increased $0.1 million in the quarter and ended the period with $6.3 billion in assets under management.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased $2.9 million, or 15.1%. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and growth in insurance revenues.

On July 9, 2024, our subsidiary First Mid Insurance Group closed on the acquisition of Mid Rivers Insurance Group based in O'Fallon, Missouri. MRIG serves the greater St. Louis and mid-Missouri markets overlapping First Mid's operating markets. MRIG has a diversified product offering including personal lines, commercial lines, transportation and agriculture. The experienced team of 10 producers generates annual revenue of approximately $2.7 million, which is expected to significantly grow with the opportunities from bank referrals and access to expanded markets.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $51.4 million compared to $53.4 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by lower nonrecurring integration costs, which totaled $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The current quarter included a $0.7 million annual incentive credit in debit card fees, while the prior quarter included a $0.9 million credit for a negotiated adjustment for a new agreement.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expenses increased $11.3 million. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and organic growth, including the impacts from higher inflation.

The Company's efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the second quarter 2024 was 59.6% compared to 59.1% in the prior quarter and 60.4% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company's capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the“well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows: